The Most Important Indicator In China Is Something You Must Know! Trying To STOP Bubble

Massive infrastructure plans coming through at this time which means more money being pumped out. Certain sectors, certain companies will absolutely benefit. There will be those who capitalize on these trends, that’s for sure. The insiders, lobbyists, and major institutions will benefit more than the people who desperately need a solution to the crumbling infrastructure. But are there any roadblocks ahead?

Retailers seen closing thousands of stores even after pandemic – BNN Bloomberg U.S. retailers could shutter tens of thousands of stores even after the pandemic subsides, as shoppers continue to turn toward e-commerce, according to a new report. Roughly one in every 11 stores will close in the next five years, with office-supply, sporting-goods and clothing retailers among the hardest hit, according to the base case in a UBS analysis Monday.

Jamie Dimon says economic boom fueled by deficit spending, vaccines could ‘easily run into 2023’ Jamie Dimon is bullish on the U.S. economy – at least for the next few years. In his annual shareholder letter, the long-time JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO said he sees strong growth for the world’s biggest economy, thanks to the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has left many consumers flush with savings.

Biden tax plan may lead to more Roth retirement accounts Generally, Roth accounts make sense if taxpayers think their income-tax rate will be higher when they withdraw money in retirement. In that case, it would yield a financial benefit to pay the tax now at a lower rate. Biden’s tax plan may make Roth accounts more attractive, especially for wealthy households.

Biden Tax Plan Seen Hitting Tech, Pharmaceutical Companies The tax plan President Joe Biden laid out last week will likely hit technology and pharmaceutical companies particularly hard, although the challenge for legislators will be to minimize loopholes that could diminish the impact, tax experts said.

ARTBA Bridge Report ARTBA’s 7th Annual Bridge Report is a comprehensive analysis of the condition of bridges in the United States

Fed’s Kaplan says he supports withdrawing monetary support once pandemic is over (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should begin to withdraw monetary support soon after the pandemic is over, a moment that could set off robust economic growth, Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

Fed’s Kaplan says U.S. economy still needs central bank support: WSJ It is not yet time for the central bank to pull back on its support of the U.S. economy, but reducing stimulus when the pandemic abates and more economic progress is made will help keep the recovery on track, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told the Wall…

Fed’s Brainard says the economy is improving but is still ‘far from’ where it needs to be Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that while the U.S. economic outlook has “brightened considerably,” it remains well away from the central bank’s goals. “Brighter outlook, but of course our monetary policy forward guidance is premised on outcomes not the outlook, and so it is going to be some time before both employment and inflation have achieved the kinds of outcomes that are in that forward guidance,” Brainard said on CNBC’s ” Closing Bell.”

David Cameron, Jeremy Heywood, Lex Greensill and all that ‘free money’ A controversial financier forced through a government loan scheme from which he directly benefited after citing the personal authority of the prime minister at the time, David Cameron. Lex Greensill, an Australian banker, told No 10 advisers and senior civil servants via email that “the PM” had requested that he implement his ideas “across government”.

Renfrew, Ont. house sells for $1 million over the asking price A house on River Road in Renfrew, Ont. was listed at just under $1.5 million. The final sale price, $1.1 million over the asking price. “It was kind of a chance of a lifetime property I think,” says Craig Smith, real estate agent with Engel & Volkers.

Uber announces $250 million stimulus to bring back drivers Uber said Wednesday it will spend $250 million on a one-time stimulus aimed at getting drivers back on the road, as states begin to pull back some of their pandemic restrictions and roll out vaccines. The company said that the incentives will help welcome back existing drivers and “ensure first-time drivers do well as they learn the ropes.”

Credit in China is a major leading indicator of U.S. growth. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

