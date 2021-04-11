The Senseless and Bloody Italian Campaign 1943-44

American society worships wars and wartime leaders. As a result, most Americans do not know that many wartime leaders were incompetent, while others sacrificed thousands of American lives to advance their career. There are several examples from World War II, like the mindless attacks through mountains up the Italian peninsula. More Americans were killed liberating Italy than France! This pointless effort also killed great numbers of Italian civilians and destroyed entire towns.

Related Tale: “The Madness of Operation Torch in 1942” – the big desert battles in Tunisia and Libya could have been skipped; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeUFLY6P4e8&t=0s

Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial; https://www.abmc.gov/Sicily-Rome

