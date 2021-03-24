The 40 Year Bull Market in Bonds Is OVER! Fed Says NO To Extension of Banks Emergency Relief

Many have declared this is to be the end of the 40 year bull market in bonds. We have seen market intervention beyond anything to compare to in history, and certainly the suppression of everything has taken its toll. While central banks consume all assets slowly over the years, the public has been irrationally demand[ing] more and more activity from the central bankers. If the fools only knew their true objectives.
$GPS
‘The 40-year bull market in bonds is over’ and the implications are profound – The Globe and Mail
‘The 40-year bull market in bonds is over’ and the implications are profound
Every few months I read a research report that’s undeniably important, and BofA Securities’ Michael Hartnett’s Trading the Inflation Theme published Thursday is one of those (my emphasis), “2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates; new central bank mandates, excess fiscal stimulus including UBI, less globalization, fading deflation from disruption, demographics, debt…we believe inflation rises in the 2020s and the 40-year bull market in bonds is over…
Barclays US Treasury Total Return Index
No Title
No Description
Fed won’t extend relief for banks from key capital rule – MarketWatch
Fed won’t extend relief for banks from key capital rule
The Federal Reserve on Friday announced it will not extend an exemption ending March 31 that allowed banks to exclude Treasurys and deposits with the central bank from calculation of a key bank capital measure known as the supplementary leverage ratio.
Fed won’t extend pandemic-crisis rule allowing banks to ease capital levels
The Fed will not extend a pandemic-crisis rule that had allowed banks to relax capital levels
The Federal Reserve on Friday declined to extend a pandemic-era rule that relaxed the amount of capital banks had to maintain against Treasurys and other holdings, in a move that could upset Wall Street and the bond market. In a brief announcement, the Fed said it would allow a change to the supplementary leverage ratio to expire March 31.
Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Board announces that the temporary change to its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for bank holding companies will expire as scheduled on March 31
Federal Reserve Board announces that the temporary change to its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for bank holding companies will expire as scheduled on March 31
March 19, 2021 For release at 9:00 a.m. EDT The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that the temporary change to its supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for bank holding companies will expire as scheduled on March 31. Additionally, the Board will shortly seek comment on measures to adjust the SLR.
Chart 2: Sleepwalking to bankruptcy…the US “Twin Deficits”
US fiscal deficit and current account, US$ trillion (does not include future infrastructure stimulus)
No Title
No Description
EXCERPTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda’s comments at news conference | Reuters
EXCERPTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda’s comments at news conference
The Bank of Japan on Friday widened the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its target, as part of a raft of measures to make its ultra-easy policy more sustainable amid a prolonged battle to fire up inflation.
The WTF Change in Margin Debt from Year Ago
Billion $
No Title
No Description
WTF Spike in Margin Debt
Billion $
No Title
No Description
Exhibit 3: An Unexpected Surge in Demand and Shipping Delays Has Caused Supply Shortages for a Wide Variety of Products
Reports of Supply Chain Disruptions
No Title
No Description
Exhibit 2: Supply Chain Disruptions Are Creating Production Problems for a Majority of Manufacturing Businesses
Share of Manufacturing Firms That Have Experienced Supply Chain Disruptions
No Title
No Description
Biblical, Lean, and Mean
Report: Ford to Offshore $900M Investment from Ohio to Mexico
Report: Ford to Offshore $900M Investment from Ohio to Mexico
The Ford Motor Company, a multinational automaker, is reportedly planning to move a $900 million investment originally intended for an Avon Lake, Ohio plant to a site in Mexico, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union alleges.
Goldman Sachs Seeks Volunteers for Move to West Palm Beach Digs – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-18/goldman-sachs-drafts-volunteers-for-move-to-west-palm-beach-digs
Virtual Land Prices are Booming, and Now There’s a Fund for That – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-19/virtual-land-prices-are-booming-and-now-there-s-a-fund-for-that
Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— FOOTNOTES —
JavaScript is not available.
No Description
JavaScript is not available.
No Description
JavaScript is not available.
1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg
JavaScript is not available.
No Description
JavaScript is not available.
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
“Do you think that bonds will be forced to turn around and continue their 4 decade trend?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset