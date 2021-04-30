Powell Says Markets “Frothy” as Goldman Calls For Biggest Jump in Oil Demand EVER!

source / The Money GPS

Jerome Powell, your friend and mine, has reassured the markets that the punch bowl will not be removed any time soon. The markets constantly need to be pacified to keep this excessive over exaggerated trend continuing. Otherwise, money would find its way into less risky bets. But with record low interest rates and the promise of years of free money, why bother?

Fed decision April 2021: Interest rates held near zero, sees faster growth

Fed holds interest rates near zero, sees faster growth and higher inflation The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its easy money policy in place despite an economy that it acknowledged is accelerating. As expected, the U.S. central bank decided to keep short-term interest rates anchored near zero as it buys at least $120 billion of bonds each month.

Powell Breaks Out the ‘Froth’ Word When Asked About Markets – Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Decision: No Change to Rates, Bond Buying – Bloomberg

Powell gives all clear for stocks to keep moving higher

Fed Chair Powell gives stocks the all-clear to keep moving higher Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank is not looking to tighten policy any time soon, a bullish sign for stocks and other risk assets. Powell spoke following the Fed’s two-day meeting Wednesday and surprised bond market pros with his comments that the central bank is not close to discussing paring back its $120 billion a month bond-buying program.

Yahoo Finance on Twitter:

““Some of the asset prices are high. You are seeing things in the capital markets that are a bit frothy. That’s a fact,” Fed Chair Powell says in response to a question from @bcheungz. “The overall financial stability picture is mixed, but on balance it’s manageable.” https://t.co/6ZbiFDIQmW” / Twitter

Yahoo Finance on Twitter: “”Some of the asset prices are high. You are seeing things in the capital markets that are a bit frothy. That’s a fact,” Fed Chair Powell says in response to a question from @bcheungz. “The overall financial stability picture is mixed, but on balance it’s manageable.” pic.twitter.com/6ZbiFDIQmW / Twitter” “Some of the asset prices are high. You are seeing things in the capital markets that are a bit frothy. That’s a fact,” Fed Chair Powell says in response to a question from @bcheungz. “The overall financial stability picture is mixed, but on balance it’s manageable.” pic.twitter.com/6ZbiFDIQmW

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for Apr. 28, 2021 – Bloomberg

S&P 500 Price/Earnings Ratio (P/E)



Biden’s big bet: He can remake the economy without any negative side effects

Biden’s big bet: He can remake the economy without any negative side effects President Biden, fresh off a victory on a large stimulus package, is pitching another $4 trillion in spending to make bold investments in the nation’s physical infrastructure and human capital in an effort that he says will spur growth, create a more equitable economy and make the United States more competitive with China – without any negative side effects.

Global food prices are spiking thanks to the pandemic – Axios

Food prices are rising – and that’s bad for global stability Global food prices have been rising for months, putting additional pressure on the world’s poorest people. Why it matters: Past spikes in the price of food staples have been connected to periods of social unrest, including the Arab Spring.

Goldman Sachs forecasts the biggest jump in oil demand ever

Goldman Sachs forecasts the biggest jump in oil demand ever Goldman Sachs is forecasting the largest jump in oil demand on record as the world opens up again amid the Covid-19 vaccination rollout. The firm is raising its outlook on oil based on this expected upswing in demand.

United States Crude Oil Production | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical

United States Crude Oil Production | 1950-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical Crude Oil Production in the United States increased to 11080 BBL/D/1K in January from 11063 BBL/D/1K in December of 2020. Crude Oil Production in the United States averaged 7557.28 BBL/D/1K from 1950 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 12879 BBL/D/1K in November of 2019 and a record low of 3971 BBL/D/1K in September of 2008.

Dave Portnoy on Twitter:

“So am I understanding this correctly? @elonmusk buys #bitcoin. Then he pumps it. It goes up. Then he dumps it and make a fortune. Listen I own 1 #Bitcoin but #bitcoin is exactly who we thought it was. Just don’t be last 1 #HODLing the bag.” / Twitter

Dave Portnoy on Twitter: “So am I understanding this correctly? @elonmusk buys #bitcoin. Then he pumps it. It goes up. Then he dumps it and make a fortune. Listen I own 1 #Bitcoin but #bitcoin is exactly who we thought it was. Just don’t be last 1 #HODLing the bag. / Twitter” So am I understanding this correctly? @elonmusk buys #bitcoin. Then he pumps it. It goes up. Then he dumps it and make a fortune. Listen I own 1 #Bitcoin but #bitcoin is exactly who we thought it was. Just don’t be last 1 #HODLing the bag.

Child tax credit: Biden commits to 4 more years, but Dems want it permanent

Lawmakers push to make $3,000 child tax credit permanent, but Biden only commits to 4 more years President Joe Biden released his American Families Plan on Wednesday, which calls for a four-year extension of the new $3,000 child tax credit. But Democrats in Congress say an extension through 2025 is not enough and are seeking to make this credit permanent for American families.

United States Fed Funds Rate | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar

United States Fed Funds Rate | 1971-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar The Fed left the target range for its federal funds rate unchanged at 0-0.25% and said it will continue to purchase bonds at a rate of $120 billion a month despite acknowledging a rise in inflation and the improvement in the economy.

Iterable Startup CEO Says He Was Ousted for Taking LSD at Work – Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs says the biggest jump in crude oil demand ever is about to happen. If true, expect higher prices in gasoline. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

