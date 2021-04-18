Only 10% of Infrastructure Bill is What You Think! THIS is What You Need To Know

source / The Money GPS

Your money is going to waste. Let’s say that again. Your money is going to waste. Tax dollars today are being squandered mostly on aspects that do not benefit the people paying into them. Yet, there’s more of a push today than ever before to increase spending and therefore increase taxes to fill the void. Somehow though, the disposable income of the middle class declines and as a result, more debt is needed. This is serious business.

Biden Facing Pressure to Include a Fourth Stimulus Check in Upcoming Infrastructure Bill

Biden Facing Pressure to Include a Fourth Stimulus Check in Upcoming Infrastructure Bill President Joe Biden is currently hard at work campaigning for the passage of an infrastructure plan. The president is hoping to spend an estimated $4 trillion across two different infrastructure packages, which are being referred to as the Build Back Better package.

Final Nail in the Coffin – The Daily Reckoning

Final Nail in the Coffin – Daily Reckoning The stock market was down today, but it’s still trading at record highs. The mainstream financial media will tell you it’s because the market is anticipating a robust recovery as the economy continues to reopen and vaccination numbers grow. But don’t buy into the happy talk that all is well with the U.S.

March retail sales expected to have surged as consumers spent stimulus checks

March retail sales are expected to have surged as consumers spent $1,400 checks March retail sales are expected to be strong, and some economists say stimulus checks may have quickly made their way into the economy, contributing to an even bigger gain of 10% or more. The March sales data, released at 8:30 a.m.

Policy and fiscal risk could hamper a long-term economic recovery

The economy is running on a stimulus-fueled caffeine high. What will happen when it wears off? The setting for 2021 seems clear: A powerful growth trajectory fueled by an influx of government spending as the U.S. recovers from the Covid-19 crisis and heads into the fastest economic acceleration in nearly 40 years. But after that, then what? The path beyond this rocket-fueled year looks far less clear.

Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year

Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year Shoppers had better start budgeting more for their groceries, according to the latest consumer price index, which shows prices are increasing – and they’re likely to keep going up. The monthly consumer price index, released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a 0.6 percent increase in March, the largest one-month increase in nearly a decade.

Two-thirds of Americans would rather exercise at home than go back to the gym – Study Finds

Two-thirds of Americans would rather exercise at home than go back to the gym – Study Finds NEW YORK – Are Americans freeing themselves from their gym memberships? Two in three people say the pandemic has made them realize a gym isn’t actually necessary for them to stay fit. A new survey of 2,000 people who regularly exercise is revealing how the pandemic has impacted the nation’s relationship with fitness.

Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $86 billion

Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $86 billion Coinbase made a rousing debut on Wall Street Wednesday, with shares of the digital currency exchange rising as high as $429, briefly giving it a market value over $100 billion. Coinbase Global Inc.’s initial public offering happened with cryptocurrency chatter seemingly everywhere, even at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut

Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut Coinbase Global ( COIN) shares ended their first day of trading at $328.28 apiece, falling below their opening price of $381. Coinbase’s closing level gave the stock a fully diluted valuation of nearly $86 billion. Earlier, in the day, the stock’s valuation easily exceeded $100 billion, with shares rising to as much as $429.54 in the minutes immediately following its opening trade.

Ark Invest’s Wood: ‘Too much money’ chasing too few good SPAC deals

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood: ‘Too much money’ is chasing too few good opportunities in SPACs Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood on Tuesday raised concerns about investors pouring cash into speculative SPAC deals. “We think there will be some accidents in the SPAC space given how much money has been thrown at it,” Wood said during an Ark Invest webinar on Tuesday.

Walmart Aims to Boost Ranks of Full-Time Staff Amid Labor Crunch – Bloomberg

Bernie Madoff Death: A Financier’s Secrets to Ponzi Success – Bloomberg

The FBI might have gone ahead and fixed your Microsoft email server

The FBI might have gone ahead and fixed your Microsoft email server Not updating your critical software? The FBI might just do it for you. The FBI has begun quietly accessing hundreds of American computers hacked through Microsoft’s Exchange email program, removing malicious code that the hackers left behind.

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

