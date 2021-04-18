Only 10% of Infrastructure Bill is What You Think! THIS is What You Need To Know

Your money is going to waste. Let’s say that again. Your money is going to waste. Tax dollars today are being squandered mostly on aspects that do not benefit the people paying into them. Yet, there’s more of a push today than ever before to increase spending and therefore increase taxes to fill the void. Somehow though, the disposable income of the middle class declines and as a result, more debt is needed. This is serious business.
Biden Facing Pressure to Include a Fourth Stimulus Check in Upcoming Infrastructure Bill
President Joe Biden is currently hard at work campaigning for the passage of an infrastructure plan. The president is hoping to spend an estimated $4 trillion across two different infrastructure packages, which are being referred to as the Build Back Better package.
Final Nail in the Coffin – The Daily Reckoning
The stock market was down today, but it’s still trading at record highs. The mainstream financial media will tell you it’s because the market is anticipating a robust recovery as the economy continues to reopen and vaccination numbers grow. But don’t buy into the happy talk that all is well with the U.S.
March retail sales expected to have surged as consumers spent stimulus checks
March retail sales are expected to be strong, and some economists say stimulus checks may have quickly made their way into the economy, contributing to an even bigger gain of 10% or more. The March sales data, released at 8:30 a.m.
Policy and fiscal risk could hamper a long-term economic recovery
The economy is running on a stimulus-fueled caffeine high. What will happen when it wears off?
The setting for 2021 seems clear: A powerful growth trajectory fueled by an influx of government spending as the U.S. recovers from the Covid-19 crisis and heads into the fastest economic acceleration in nearly 40 years. But after that, then what? The path beyond this rocket-fueled year looks far less clear.
Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year
Shoppers had better start budgeting more for their groceries, according to the latest consumer price index, which shows prices are increasing – and they’re likely to keep going up. The monthly consumer price index, released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a 0.6 percent increase in March, the largest one-month increase in nearly a decade.
Two-thirds of Americans would rather exercise at home than go back to the gym – Study Finds
NEW YORK – Are Americans freeing themselves from their gym memberships? Two in three people say the pandemic has made them realize a gym isn’t actually necessary for them to stay fit. A new survey of 2,000 people who regularly exercise is revealing how the pandemic has impacted the nation’s relationship with fitness.
Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $86 billion
Coinbase made a rousing debut on Wall Street Wednesday, with shares of the digital currency exchange rising as high as $429, briefly giving it a market value over $100 billion. Coinbase Global Inc.’s initial public offering happened with cryptocurrency chatter seemingly everywhere, even at the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut
Coinbase Global ( COIN) shares ended their first day of trading at $328.28 apiece, falling below their opening price of $381. Coinbase’s closing level gave the stock a fully diluted valuation of nearly $86 billion. Earlier, in the day, the stock’s valuation easily exceeded $100 billion, with shares rising to as much as $429.54 in the minutes immediately following its opening trade.
Ark Invest’s Wood: ‘Too much money’ chasing too few good SPAC deals
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood on Tuesday raised concerns about investors pouring cash into speculative SPAC deals. “We think there will be some accidents in the SPAC space given how much money has been thrown at it,” Wood said during an Ark Invest webinar on Tuesday.
Walmart Aims to Boost Ranks of Full-Time Staff Amid Labor Crunch – Bloomberg
Bernie Madoff Death: A Financier’s Secrets to Ponzi Success – Bloomberg
The FBI might have gone ahead and fixed your Microsoft email server
Not updating your critical software? The FBI might just do it for you. The FBI has begun quietly accessing hundreds of American computers hacked through Microsoft’s Exchange email program, removing malicious code that the hackers left behind.
Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
