Dr Naomi Wolf: “If You Think It Is Going To Stop With One Vaccine You’re Very Naive”

It’s Not Science Fiction, It’s Right Now

Dr. Naomi Wolf joins War Room for a full hour on the danger of vaccine passports, and how to stop them.

Get the book: The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot

The Unverified Pandemic

Dr. Naomi Wolf: ‘If You Think It’s Going to Stop With One Vaccine You’re Very Naive’ Dr. Wolf gives a reality check to expectations from the government on the War Room.

Naomi Wolf explains how vaccine passports are designed to introduce China’s social credit score to the west.

Plus, Wolf explains how the “fatal flaws” of the PCR tests that produce massive amounts of false positives can be weaponized against political opponents.

Five Freedoms to Stop Biofascism

Dr. Naomi Wolf: Five Freedoms Can Stop Vaccine Passports Dr. Wolf joins the War Room to discuss the key points in fighting Vaccine Passports.

Naomi Wolf discusses deplatforming and the extreme censorship surrounding the pandemic and the vaccines.

Plus, Wolf says there is no such thing as the little guy in fighting Big Tech, Big Pharma Goliaths. Wolf shares how the Five Freedoms being enacted in 6 states can defeat vaccine passports.

Visit: Daily Clout

Fight Vaccine Passports at Local Level

Dr. Naomi Wolf Explains How to Fight Vaccine Passports Dr. Wolf joins the War Room to tell how you can combat Vaccine Passports.

Naomi Wolf walks through steps to fight vaccine passports at the local level. Wolf is organizing an upcoming rally in Maine on April 27.

Email: naomi@dailyclout.io for information getting involved at the local level.

Naomi Wolf sounds alarm at growing power of ‘autocratic tyrants’ Author and former Clinton adviser warns U.S. about to become ‘police state’ on ‘Tucker’

Author and former Clinton adviser warns U.S. about to become ‘police state’ on ‘Tucker’

America is becoming a “totalitarian state before our eyes” under President Biden‘s leadership, feminist author and former Democratic adviser Naomi Wolf told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

Wolf, who served as an adviser on Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign in 1996, told host Tucker Carlson that in her view, the United States is swiftly “moving into a coup situation, a police state” as a result of Biden’s ongoing coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. Wolf added that she believes the orders are being improperly extended under the “guise of a real medical pandemic.”

“That is not a partisan thing,” Wolf told Carlson. “That transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”

Wolf has ramped up her warnings against extended lockdowns on Twitter in recent months. In November, the author wrote on Twitter that Biden’s openness to reinstating additional shutdowns made her question her decision to vote for him.

America is becoming a “totalitarian state before our eyes” under President Biden‘s leadership, feminist author and former Democratic adviser Naomi Wolf told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday.

Wolf, who served as an adviser on Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign in 1996, told host Tucker Carlson that in her view, the United States is swiftly “moving into a coup situation, a police state” as a result of Biden’s ongoing coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. Wolf added that she believes the orders are being improperly extended under the “guise of a real medical pandemic.”

“That is not a partisan thing,” Wolf told Carlson. “That transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”

Wolf has ramped up her warnings against extended lockdowns on Twitter in recent months. In November, the author wrote on Twitter that Biden’s openness to reinstating additional shutdowns made her question her decision to vote for him.

“The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York state … the violations go on and on,” she said.

The outspoken liberal, who previously authored a book outlining the ten steps that “would-be tyrants always take when they want to close down a democracy,” believes the United States is heading toward what she refers to as “step 10.”

“Whether they are on the left or the right, they do these same ten things,” Wolf explained, “and now we’re at something I never thought I would see in my lifetime … it is step 10 and that is the suspension of the rule of law and that is when you start to be a police state, and we’re here. There is no way around it.”

Wolf said she has interviewed U.S. citizens of various backgrounds and political affiliations who are in a state of “shock and horror” as “autocratic tyrants at the state and now the national level are creating this kind of merger of corporate power and government power, which is really characteristic of totalism fascism in the ’20’s,” she told Carlson.

“They are using that to engage in emergency orders that simply strip us of our rights; rights to property, rights to assembly, rights to worship, all the rights the Constitution guarantees.”

Wolf called the United State’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic “completely unprecedented,” arguing that “lockdowns have never been done in society and really, we are turning into a of totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes.”

“I really hope we wake up quickly,” she said, “because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back.”

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report