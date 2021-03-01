Money Supply Increased by 71% in 1 Year! Fed Promises More Money as Asset Prices Out of Control

source / The Money GPS

Jerome Powell has once again reiterated that money printing will continue, low interest rates will continue, and that they are the savior. This never seems to get old apparently. The markets are looking rather wacky at this time as we have seen bonds sending major signals, the commodities markets have been moving higher and higher. It’s looking familiar to both 1999 and 2008 in many ways right now and not in a good way. But as long as the Fed devalues the dollar, everything is ok, right?

Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“US M1 money supply has increased by 71.5% in one year.

"US M1 money supply has increased by 71.5% in one year.

Markets joined at the hip."

US M1 money supply has increased by 71.5% in one year.Markets joined at the hip.

Red Metal Run

Copper prices surge above $9,000 a ton in London for first time since 2011

US Home Price Index YoY

(Case-Shiller)

1 Year Price Change % By Metro Area: November And December 2020

Case-Shiller House Price Index vs. CPI Owners Rent Index

year-to-year % change

Home Price Index / Income Index

Home Prices 2021

Russell 2000

Aggregate Debt to EBITDA

A Fine Time to Borrow

U.S. municipalities find financing at record lows.

Figure 1: 10yr US real yields (using 5yr rolling average inflation) and US Federal Debt

Key Short-Term Bond Spread Hits Lowest Level in Nearly a Year – WSJ

Key Short-Term Bond Spread Hits Lowest Level in Nearly a Year The spread between the two-year Treasury yield and a key interest rate set by the Federal Reserve is the narrowest since the depths of the coronavirus market selloff, a potential sign of financial-system stress. The two-year Treasury yield, which closed Tuesday at 0.115%, is 0.015 percentage point above the interest rate on excess reserves, or IOER.

NAAIM Exposure Index INDX

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I'm concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That's ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue

FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don't worry though because it's so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they'll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they?

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer.

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food?

CLUBHOUSE. I'm thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I'll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it.

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation

