Maximum Monetary Inflation Is Coming! Billions Moving Into These Things, Price Increase!

source / The Money GPS

Follow the money. It’s an old, overused line. But it’s certainly true. If you take the time to dig into the money game, you’ll see that those who seem like they’re in control are really just pawns in the game. They all work together. All directions. All groups. All supposed sides. You’ve been played and generation to generation, it doesn’t seem like anyone ever learns. Why? Because people are so preoccupied with their own desires and necessities of life, that they are willing to ignore the truth. And that’s why…

Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) / Twitter

No Title Robin Hood (sic) should be forced to change its name to Hood Robbin’. I grow so weary of lies through nomenclature, which are ubiquitous these days.

No Title To be clear, the name change would reflect Robinhood robbing the little guy, nothing else.

Robinhood CEO admits communications shortcomings, ahead of House testimony | Reuters

Robinhood CEO admits communications shortcomings, ahead of House testimony NEW YORK (Reuters) – Robinhood, the trading app popular with young investors, could have better explained why it restricted the buying of heavily shorted stocks caught up in the social media-fueled trading frenzy around GameStop Corp, said the company’s chief executive officer.

Wall Street regulators signal tougher approach to industry after GameStop frenzy

Wall Street regulators signal tougher approach to industry after GameStop frenzy The Biden administration is sending a clear signal to Wall Street that the industry’s Washington cops are back on the beat. Regulators and federal prosecutors are probing potential misconduct in the GameStop trading frenzy, as the Securities and Exchange Commission moves to restore harsher penalties on wrongdoers.

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy What is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy? A measure of prices that people living in the United States, or those buying on their behalf, pay for goods and services. It’s sometimes called the core PCE price index, because two categories that can have price swings – food and energy – are left out to make underlying inflation easier to see.

Two Decades of Price Mismeasurement & Policy Confusion

Two Decades of Price Mismeasurement & Policy Confusion Two decades of price mismeasurement and policy confusion have left everyone bewildered and puzzled over inflation. Inaccuracies in inflation measurement are far from being merely academic; it reopens the fundamental issue of inflation and how policymakers should use price information in its conduct of monetary policy.

New Yorkers are fleeing to Palm Beach — and businesses are, too

New Yorkers are fleeing to Palm Beach – and NYC businesses are following While most New Yorkers are eating in the freezing cold or near empty restaurants capped at 25 percent capacity, some have fled to Palm Beach, Fla., to re-create their Manhattan social life at outposts of Le Bilboquet, Café Boulud and other hotspots.

What Will Remote Work Do to Salesforce Tower? – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-12/what-will-remote-work-do-to-salesforce-tower?

— Real S&P Composite Stock Price Index (LHS)

⋅⋅⋅ Real S&P Composite Earnings Index (RHS)



No Title No Description

Platinum Surges to Six-Year High on Industrial Bounceback Bets

Platinum Surges to Six-Year High on Industrial Bounceback Bets (Bloomberg) — Platinum rallied to a six-year high on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks.The commodity has been trading at a big discount to sister-metal palladium, which is also used primarily in catalytic converters.

Cassandra (@michaeljburry) / Twitter

No Title No Description

Exhibit 1: USD IG real yields continue to grind further into negative territory

USD IG real vs. nominal yield-to-worst



No Title No Description

How billions in pandemic aid was swindled by con artists and crime syndicates

How billions in pandemic aid was swindled by con artists and crime syndicates When investigators raided a strip mall store in Garden Grove, California, in December, they found a line of customers snaking around the parking lot and huge stacks of cash inside the store. Orange County prosecutors say Nguyen Social Services was charging up to $700 a pop to file false unemployment claims for people who did not qualify to receive Covid-19 relief money.

Bitcoin goes mainstream as institutions hold 3% of BTC’s circulating supply

Bitcoin goes mainstream as institutions hold 3% of BTC’s circulating supply Institutional investors are rapidly gobbling up Bitcoin, and at the time of writing, nearly 3% of the Bitcoin ( BTC) in circulation are locked up in long-term holdings by these investors. Data shows that 24 entities have amassed more than 460,500 BTC, which is equivalent to $22 billion at Bitcoin’s current price.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title MORE V-SHAPE RECOVERY LOCATED.I found it right here in this airplane graveyard. V = a down arrow I guess. pic.twitter.com/RtnYqOdlke

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

No Title I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report