RACISM — Always A One-Way Street

The image above is a screengrab from a camera in Oakland, California, the Chinatown district. If you aren’t quite sure of what it depicts, it is a man pushing another man over in the street. The victim is 91 years old, and he was so assaulted because…?

The victim is also Chinese, or at least Oriental. Had the perpetrator been white, you know what motive would have been ascribed to him. He is black, so how about an utterly stupid stunt that some teenagers carry out unthinkingly, like throwing bricks off a motorway bridge? The man arrested is twenty-eight; he has also been charged with two similar attacks on elderly people, and although he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, it is reported he has two previous convictions for felony assault.

So what are we to make of this inexcusable assault, an assault that is always potentially fatal when the victim is of such a great age? Well, according to Kim Iversen it is “Something really unfortunate”. If you haven’t heard of Iversen, her YouTube channel has a fair subscriber base. She is also a progressive, and although the daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant, she has no time for so-called identity politics. Even so, in her February 11 rant against these kinds of attacks, she bends over backwards, forwards and sideways to avoid the real issue.

After the rise of COVID, we have seen a massive spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, she says, as if that were the cause. She concurs with a reporter who says these types of crimes have gone largely unreported.

To her credit, Iversen says this is nothing to do with the great white supremacist conspiracy so beloved of the moronic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rather these attacks are carried out by “other people of color”. That horrible phrase again. No, this is black on Asian violence as documented by Colin Flaherty, Larry Elder, and Jesse Lee Peterson, arguably the bravest man on the Internet whenever the word racism is mentioned.

And Asian commentators who speak the same unspeakable truth? They too are called racist. How could they not be? Sadly, after taking a step in the right direction, our pundit takes two steps back. People are becoming desperate, she says. People feel stressed and strained, so it isn’t really their fault? You got that, it’s all due to the economic downturn, any economic downturn. The only problem with that is everything; as Thomas Sowell has pointed out many times, when he was a boy growing up in 1930s Harlem, people would walk the streets at night without fear, unlike today when even walking down the street in broad daylight with plenty of people about is no guarantee of safety.

So what is the real problem, or rather the real cause? There is no simple solution, but the lack of consequences for bad acts certainly has something to do with it. For the entire summer, rioters destroyed property and attacked people with impunity in American cities. The few who were arrested saw the charges dropped by Democrat district attorneys; many were bailed out by a fund to which the woman who is now Vice-President of the United States contributed.

But long before the death of George Floyd there was a literal epidemic of gratuitous violence against whites, increasingly against Asians, and on occasion against blacks. Colin Flaherty has summed up what has been happening: denial, deceit, delusion. Homes without fathers might also have something to do with it, and a growing black underclass that is being told by talking heads in the media – black and white – that they are perpetual victims, that whitey is holding them down, and that anything they do in retaliation is justified. And now that with the coming of the Biden era, the FBI and other anti-crime agencies are chasing mythical white supremacist conspirators rather than tackling the real problem, we can expect to see a lot more of it.

