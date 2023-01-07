The Real Cost Of Investigating Imaginary Crimes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In economics there is a concept known as opportunity cost. Imagine you live in a village which has a single grocery shop and there is something you need to buy. The shop sells it for £6 but you know for certain that the nearest supermarket has the same product on sale for £5. The supermarket is ten miles away. Would you take a taxi or even a train there to buy at the lower price? Of course you wouldn’t, you’d be out of pocket. Better to stump up the extra quid at the local shop.

This is a simple concept that any reasonably intelligent person can understand, but just as important indeed often more important is the time factor. We all have a finite amount of time, and an hour wasted is wasted forever. The concept of opportunity cost is also extremely important when money may not be a factor at all, including in policing, although some very senior police officers either do not understand it or do not care. Here is an extremely absurd example from the USA.

In June 2020, a noose was found in a garage used by a black racing driver. A noose is simply a piece of rope or string with a loop tied into it. Should anyone be surprised to find one lying or hanging in a garage, a workshop, a warehouse…? Yet some braindead appeared to interpret this as a threat to lynch Bubba Wallace or some such, so fifteen FBI agents were seconded to “investigate” a potential “hate crime”. Here is the result of their investigation.

Now imagine what fifteen FBI agents could have been doing in that allotted time. Of course, far worse had happened over the previous five years with senior people at the FBI and other Government agencies setting out to destroy the Presidency of Donald Trump and indeed the man himself. It is a near certainty that the time wasted on this contrived witch-hunt resulted in serious crimes going unsolved or even uninvestigated.

The legal authorities in Britain are no less moronic and at times malicious. Dozens or even hundreds of examples could be cited in this connection from the persecution suffered by the veteran Nazi Colin Jordan from the 1990s until his death in 2009 up until the recent logging and investigating of so-called non-crime hate incidents.

Jordan was harassed for alleged “crimes” that are not crimes in the United States, in other words some creep objected to something he published and reported it to the authorities. In September last year, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull organised a rally in Brighton. Because of a counter-protest and disturbance by thugs, there was a heavy police presence, and no doubt at least one police officer heard every word she spoke. Yet two months later she received a phone call from some imbecile policewoman who told Kellie an allegation had been made that she had committed a “hate crime” and “we need” you to come in for a voluntary interview.

The police don’t need to do any such thing, not when there are unsolved murders in Brighton and the rest of the county that go back decades.

Perhaps even more outrageous that this garbage is something discussed by the barrister Daniel ShenSmith on his YouTube channel. On December 2, he reported the shocking case of a mobile phone theft that was caught on CCTV. The perpetrator was clearly a professional thief rather than an opportunist. The victim was able to track the phone to a specific address, but after the police were informed they did…absolutely nothing. According to Mr ShenSmith, this is nothing unusual.

On January 5, a senior member of the Judiciary was reported as saying the police had “lost interest” in investigating 99% of the crimes committed by professional fraudsters. The reason for this is not far to seek, they have better things to do all day, like lurking on Twitter in case someone says a rude word, or harassing a Trowbridge housewife who says men should not be permitted to use women’s toilets.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report