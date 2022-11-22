Is It Time To Defund Brighton Police?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Black Lives Matter slogan “Defund the police” sounds insane, and it is the way it was applied, albeit temporarily, but properly applied it has a great deal of merit. As has become apparent in recent months to all but the most wilfully blind, law enforcement agencies take liberties with the public whenever they can. In the United States, the FBI has a long track record of manufacturing crimes by inciting gullible people at the bottom of society to commit terrorist acts. We have seen that most recently with the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot, while the involvement of the FBI with the so-called January 6 insurrection is still unfolding.

The British police have done this sort of thing too, as the revelations of Mark Kennedy a decade ago made clear. In practice, the only way such illegality can be stopped is by controlling their budgets tightly. But it isn’t only outright police criminality that needs to be curtailed, it is their investigation and pursuit of non-crimes. In Britain, the police were recording “non-crime” hate incidents, which are anything some imbecilic or malicious person claims are hate incidents. The Government has put a stop to that, ostensibly, but the investigation of so-called hate crimes continues. In practice, these are mostly people saying things some imbecile or mischief-maker claims to find offensive.

One person who knows more about this than most is Britain’s favourite peroxide blonde mother of four who has just returned from a short American tour. On November 21, she received a phone call from a female police officer from Brighton. Two months ago, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull held a rally in Brighton. The usual suspects were out in force protesting against her; a woman and two men were arrested, one of the men on suspicion of a minor sexual assault, probably shoving a woman where he shouldn’t.

As usual, Standing For Women rallies are entirely peaceful if loud, although the counter-protests are often violent and always intimidating. So what did this female police officer want with Kellie-Jay? Someone has reported her for committing a “hate crime” and Brighton police would like her to attend a “voluntary interview” in Brighton. And the crime? “use of words or behaviour to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation”.

And of course this is really voluntary, pay your own train fare to Brighton so some imbecile detective can try to entrap you into saying something hateful – like men are not women; men should not use women’s toilets; encouraging underage girls to amputate their breasts is obscene.

Seriously. Now, here are some real crimes Brighton police can investigate:

the unsolved 2015 murder of art dealer Charles Porteous

a recent series of burglaries across East Sussex

a car chase in Brighton that resulted in two boys being injured after a wall fell on them.

Every minute spent harassing a campaigning Trowbridge housewife for an imaginary crime is a minute that could have been spent investigating real crimes.

A simple solution to this waste of police time and public money would be to refuse to pay police officers for the time they spend investigating them. If you think that will never happen, think what happened in Portland, Oregon, then apply the dictum sensibly: DEFUND BRIGHTON POLICE.

