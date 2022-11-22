in Latest, Video

Neocon takeover of EU nears completion w/Glenn Diesen (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

Jarno P
Jarno P
November 22, 2022

“neocons”, well let see how long it takes from all of you to say it straight like Mel Gibson have said already long long time ago.

penrose
penrose
November 22, 2022

Well, Borell, if you let the jungle invade the garden then pretty soon the garden will become part of the jungle. Which is exactly what is happening in Europe and America. Read “Camp of the Saints”. That would suggest that you need a very substantial fence around the garden. It’s called a border.

