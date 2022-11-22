The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
AP reporter fired for Poland missile story. NATO mission creep. 2 million migrants to EU. U/1
Topic 782
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Alex , all correct. Yes it does add weight to evidence for the idea of a false flag event.
What gives strength to the Ukrainian State as a puppet for CIA/Globalists is not simply a president, but a fanatic Asov regime. A puppet president, as has been seen before, is likely to waver at some point. It is they that they prefer to deal directly with most of all, and so at times Zelensky will be duped, or at least kept in the dark, if only to better play his part. Also, he then believes he is consulting with ‘his own’ as well, and is not simply a tool of a foreign power. I would imagine Zelensky doesn’t quite… Read more »
Next they have to come out with this story
Don’t worry Alex. Your English is fine.
King Alfred and Shakespeare used ‘methinks’.