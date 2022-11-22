in Latest, Video

AP reporter fired for Poland missile story. NATO mission creep. 2 million migrants to EU. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

AP reporter fired for Poland missile story. NATO mission creep. 2 million migrants to EU. U/1
Alex Christoforou

john plum
November 22, 2022

Alex , all correct. Yes it does add weight to evidence for the idea of a false flag event.

john plum
November 22, 2022

What gives strength to the Ukrainian State as a puppet for CIA/Globalists is not simply a president, but a fanatic Asov regime. A puppet president, as has been seen before, is likely to waver at some point. It is they that they prefer to deal directly with most of all, and so at times Zelensky will be duped, or at least kept in the dark, if only to better play his part. Also, he then believes he is consulting with ‘his own’ as well, and is not simply a tool of a foreign power. I would imagine Zelensky doesn’t quite… Read more »

Jarno P
November 22, 2022

Next they have to come out with this story

Photios
November 22, 2022

Don’t worry Alex. Your English is fine.
King Alfred and Shakespeare used ‘methinks’.

