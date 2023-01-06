Why the  “greatest threat to world peace” needs to be isolated, and abandoned by Europe

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

In different eras of history, different nations have posed the greatest threat to world peace. Back in the 1930s, it was Nazi Germany, which its leader Adolf Hitler planned for a “Thousand-Year Reich” in which “Aryans” (or “pureblooded” descendants of Adam & Eve from Genesis 3) would take control, ultimately, over the entire planet — and in which all descendants from the snake in Genesis 3, which Hitler believed to be Jews, were to be eliminated, while all other peoples, “mixed breeds,” would serve as Aryans’ slaves. Back in around the year 1200, the greatest threat to world peace was Genghis Khan’s Mongol Empire, which he created by his comprehensive strategically planned barbaric conquests and which rose to become — under his descendants — the largest empire thus far in world history. However, today — and ever since 25 July 1945 — the world’s greatest threat to world peace has been, and is, the empire that was started by U.S. President Harry S. Truman under the influence of his personal hero and immediate successor Dwight Eisenhower, for America ultimately to conquer the world (believing that if America wouldn’t then the Soviet Union would), and which country is each day approaching even more perilously near to the cliff of an open and unlimited war, a nuclear WW III, between it and the two world powers, China and Russia, that might conceivably (both of them together) overcome the danger that the U.S. poses of succeeding at its ultimate goal and so taking control over the entire planet (or what will be left of it).

In our own time, unlike in former times, there are international polls that have been taken scientifically, sampling public opinions globally, in order to determine what nation is the most considered, by the highst percentage of people worldwide, to pose the greatest threat to world peace, and overwhelmingly the United States of America is viewed as being that — with no close second. Inasmuch as the U.S. Government now has 900 military bases in foreign countries and an additional 749 military bases in the U.S. itself, and no other nation has anything like that; and considering that the U.S. Government has committed vastly more coups, invasions, and other aggressions ever since 1945 (starting with Korea, and then going to Vietnam and many other countries) than all other nations in the world combined have perpetrated, those international-poll findings make good sense.

Russia, according to the 2020 Duke University Political Science Ph.D. thesis by J. Wellington Brown of the U.S. Air Command and Staff College, which is titled “The Politics of Foreign Military Bases” (p. 48), “has foreign military bases in seven countries,” and on the next page it lists them but shows that instead the actual number was 8. The nation first mentioned there was not any actual nation but instead merely a province of one, Crimea (which he denied was a part of Russia, though it had been a part of Russia during 1783-1954 when the Soviet dictator — a Ukrainian — in 1954 arbitrarily gifted it to Ukraine, and though even U.S. Government-sponsored polls in Crimea always showed that overwhelming majorities of the residents there considered themselves to be Russians and never Ukrainians). The other 7 listed were: Armenia, Moldova (Transnistria), Tajikistan, Georgia (Abkhazia and South Ossetia), Kyrghyzstan, Venezuela, and Syria. He said that “Host Nation Consent” had not been granted by “Ukraine (Crimea)” and by “Georgia (Abkhazia, South Ossetia).” He alleged: “Most of Russia’s foreign military bases are in its immediate neighborhood. What is striking about this basing posture is the extent to which Russia maintains foreign bases without the consent of the host-nation. A number of Russia’s foreign military bases are in direct opposition to the host-nation.” To him, Ukraine (not Russia) is the “host nation” of Crimea (he supports Khrushchev’s arbitrary decision), and Georgia is the “host nation” of both Abkhazia and South Ossetia, both of which provinces of Georgia had been invaded in 2008 by Georgia when those provinces finally rejected the 2003 U.S.-coup-imposed government of Georgia. (Dr. Brown had ignored all of these facts.) Then, in 2014, the U.S. Government succeeded in its coup in February and took control over Ukraine (another fact that his Ph.D. thesis ignored), which nation (like Georgia) borders Russia. A large part of the U.S. Government’s motivation for that coup in Ukraine was to replace Russia’s largest naval base, which ever since 1783 has been on Crimea, by a U.S. naval base there, but that goal failed. (And imagine if Russia had, by coups, taken over both Canada and Mexico. Would America have accepted that? Neither did Russia.) (Dr. J. Wellington Brown now is an officer in the United States Air Force. So, he now carries out international aggressions, instead of propagandizing for them.)

Whereas, in 1990, the U.S. Government had verbally and repeatedly promised to Gorbachev that if the Soviet Uinion would break up and Russia would end its communism and there would no longer be any Warsaw military Pact against America’s NATO military alliance (all of which was completed by 1991), then America would not allow NATO to expand up to Russia’s borders, but that promise was a lie, and Russia under Putin has never forgiven that U.S. lie and double-crossing and aggression against his country. Polls show that the Russian public overwhelmingly support his position. The only way that the U.S. Government will be able to succeed at its demand to take over Russia’s Government (“Putin must go”) will be by destroying the world in a nuclear phase of the present undeclared war, which would be the end-phase of World War III (which Obama started).

Right now, and ever since 1945, virtually all of the nations that now are in NATO have been controlled by and from Washington DC. Japan and South Korea also are. All of those nations will be targets of Russian &/or Chinese nuclear weapons unless becoming neutral (or even switching to be against the U.S. Government) before that time comes. Recently, the U.S. Government has been doing everything it can in order to control those vassal-nations even more than it already does. None of its vassal-nations has any credible shred of national sovereignty remaining.

The breaking-point will be either when America’s grip on its ‘allies’ (vassals) breaks in one of them, or when the American Government will either cease and desist its demand of holding global power, or else will step over the cliff’s edge and launch the final and nuclear phase of its WW III, against the entire world.

The “You’re either with us or against us” (or zero-sum approach) to international relations can best be dealt with by a “critical mass” of nations saying simply “No! We’re NOT with you!” Why should ANY nation be WITH the nation that’s the greatest threat to world peace? Doesn’t that question answer itself?

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report