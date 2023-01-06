Russia Advances in Bakhmut, Breaks Through in Soledar; Putin Announces Ceasefire, US German Send Armour To Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Advances in Bakhmut, Breaks Through in Soledar; Putin Announces 36 Ceasefire, US German Send Armour To Ukraine
“Reinforcing failure” is what the collective West’s leaders have been doing across the wide range of policy decisions, demonstrating that they are unable to adapt to new realities and loathe to respect the sovereignty of other nation-states. There will come an inflection point where their regime collapses, which will bring about chaos and suffering … such a terrible waste of people’s lives and resources and another indelible stain on human history!
Ukraine “no talks ” let’s face it, unless Russia capitulates, war with the US/NATO is a certainty. This cease fire should be put on the back burner, may be Putin is using this to make a political point on the world stage. I can imagine the military is livid about this idea ” cease fire” I said a while ago that slowly slowly may have a place in this conflict, but it can be a scotch on the progress of the conflict. As I said, war with the US/NATO is a given whatever happens in Ukraine. Just hope Russia is… Read more »
PS unless the West backs down. After all the cash and weapons thrown at Ukraine, I can’t see that happening.