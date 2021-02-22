Insiders Sold Their Stocks Right At Critical Milestones! NOT Preplanned Sales.

source / The Money GPS

INsiders are always buying and selling. But there are clear examples of when it’s timed perfectly, allowing them an exit while others come in for the buy on the other side. This happens very regularly with share repurchases. But now this extends into what we saw in 2020. Big announcements allowed insiders to cash out some of their investments. Now there’s nothing new about this activity but what needs to be focused on is the underlying problems within the system and what’s really going on.

Retail sales burst higher in January as consumers use stimulus checks to spend heavily Consumers flocked to spend their stimulus checks in January, sending retail sales for the month up 5.3% in a blockbuster start to 2021, according to a government report Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a rise of just 1.2%.

Famed investor Jim Rogers says don’t buy America stocks at highs. Here’s what he likes instead It shouldn’t be surprising that Jim Rogers, who famously moved from New York to Singapore because of his belief in the rise of China, isn’t a fan of U.S. stocks. Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros, does like equities in Japan and Russia.

Insiders at Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Sold Nearly $500 Million of Stock Last Year Executives and directors at Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and other companies developing Covid-19 vaccines sold approximately $496 million of stock last year, reaping rewards of positive vaccine developments that drove up the value of the drugmakers’ shares. Executives and directors at the same 13 companies sold about $132 million of stock in 2019, according to insider transaction data from research firm Kaleidoscope.

Mortgage demand falls further as rates rise at the fastest pace in months Another week of rising rates spurred homeowners and buyers to pull back from the mortgage market, and the trend is not expected to turn any time soon. Total mortgage application volume fell 5.1% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

Kroger to close more stores instead of giving workers hazard pay Grocery giant Kroger plans to close two stores in Seattle after the city passed a $4-an-hour hazard pay mandate for grocery workers, drawing sharp rebukes from local officials and worker advocates who point to the company’s booming sales as the pandemic continues to claim more than 2,000 lives a day.

JPMorgan’s Michele Says Forget Bubble Fears and Ride the Rally (Bloomberg) — Bob Michele has bad news for everyone on Wall Street and beyond sounding the alarm on asset bubbles: there’s more credit euphoria to come.The chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management with $2.3 trillion overall is betting on an ever-more intensifying rally across junk bonds, emerging market debt and risky bank securities, as fresh stimulus beckons.Michele says average U.S.

Aerial images show hundreds of jets gathering dust in huge airfields Billions of dollars worth of aircraft are being stored on airfields with few passengers taking to the skies Photographer Jassen Todorov traveled around the US to capture the incredible sight of the grounded planes Just 1.8billion passengers took flights last year, compared with around 4.5billion the year before Billions of dollars worth of disused aircraft are being stored row after row in the US as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.

Insider selling shares, insider stock sales are an interesting look at what’s happening behind the scenes at a company. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

No Title FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

