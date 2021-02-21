What is the Modern British Empire and the Role of the Rothschilds?

In this interview, several interconnected questions are asked: 1) How did the USA become reconquered by the British Empire during the past century? 2) How can we understand the role of the Rothschilds, Mossad, MI6, CIA and other mechanisms used by the empire to manage their global system of controls? 3) When and how did Britain itself become taken over by the oligarchical system during the Glorious Revolution of 1688? And finally: 4) What can be done about this entire mess today?
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.
