Beyond Irrational Exuberance as Most Risk Taking Ever in History Across All Investors

source / The Money GPS

$GPS

Net Foreign Purchases of US Equity ($MM)

No Title No Description

Foreign Flows In/(Out) Of US Stocks (rolling 12m)

No Title No Description

Exhibit 8: Local currency total returns and return to vol ratios over the past week

Weekly returns, return to vol ratios based on weekly volatility

Exhibit 9: Local currency total returns in standard deviation terms

1-week performance in rolling 12m standard deviation terms

Exhibit 10: Local currency returns and return to vol ratios

YTD returns

No Title No Description

Exhibit 11: All-time high in investors taking “higher-than-normal” risk

Net % Taking Higher than Normal Risk Levels

No Title No Description

Exhibit 22: Inflation expectations

Net % of FMS investors expecting higher inflation

No Title No Description

Exhibit 8: FMS cash levels down to 3.8 in February

FMS cash levels

No Title No Description

Exhibit 15: FMS Global equity + commodity allocation highest in 10-years

Net % AA Say they are OW Equities + Commodities

No Title No Description

Exhibit 9: Only 13% of investors think we’re in a bubble

In your opinion, the U.S. equity market is in…

No Title No Description

Exhibit 25: Long tech is once again the most crowded trade

What do you think is currently the most crowded trade?

No Title No Description

Chart 1: FMS shows cyclical consensus is “cyclical”

BofA FMS positioning vs history z-scores

No Title No Description

Exhibit 10: FMS investors add tech, healthcare, US in February

Month on Month change in FMS investor positioning

No Title No Description

Warren Buffett has sold stock in Apple, Wells Fargo, and other financial companies. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

No Title FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

No Title I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report