The GREATER Food Transformation – Christian Westbrook at The GREATER Reset Activation – Jan 2021

— Ice Age Farmer

Christian Westbrook of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast speaks at The Greater Reset Activation ( http://theGreaterReset.org ) on the transition to an emergent, regenerative, decentralized food system to feed and empower our families and communities into the future.

Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
February 22, 2021

Check out the rest of The Greater Reset conference – Marjory Wildcraft, Jack Spiro, James Corbett, many others: http://theGreaterReset.org

Marjory Wildcraft on her 3-part system to grow food: http://iceagefarmer.com/marjory

Follow on Telegram: http://t.me/iceagefarmer
Get in touch: iceagefarmer@protonmail.com

Ice Age Farmer

