Inflation Moving VERY FAST and It Will NOT Stop.

China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-02/china-worried-about-bubbles-in-property-foreign-markets

Inflation 2021: Malnutrition and Hunger Fears Rise as Food Prices Soar Globally – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-01/inflation-2021-malnutrition-and-hunger-fears-rise-as-food-prices-soar-globally

Food prices have begun to rise very sharply (index)

Fast-food menu prices have soared during the pandemic

Fast-food menu prices have soared during the pandemic Limited-service restaurants’ prices rose at twice the rate as full-service restaurants last year, says RB’s The Bottom Line. The reason

Have You Noticed Higher Gas Prices Lately? You’re Not Alone – CBS Los Angeles

Have You Noticed Higher Gas Prices Lately? You’re Not Alone COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The price for a gallon of regular gas has climbed as high as $4.05 in Orange County recently, which is why many drivers headed to Sam’s Club in Fountain Valley, where gas was going for $3.30 per gallon Monday – a full 75 cents cheaper than the most expensive stations.

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“Last week Fed: Rising yields are a sign of confidence.

This week Fed: Rising yields caused stress that requires intervention with a standing repo facility” / Twitter

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“You know you’ve reached a low point in financial market history when you get a more honest assessment of the state of global markets from a Chinese regulator as opposed to the bubble denying mantra propagated by Western central banks. https://t.co/LacUFO6eN5” / Twitter

LiveSquawk on Twitter:

“ECB’s Panetta: We Must Establish The Credibility Of Our Strategy By Demonstrating That Unwarranted Tightening Will Not Be Tolerated.

We Should Not Hesitate To Increase The Volume Of Purchases And To Spend The Entire Pepp Envelope Or More If Needed.” / Twitter

Food prices are rising significantly. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

CLUBHOUSE. I'm thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

