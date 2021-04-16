Inflation Becomes UNCONTROLLABLE As Food and Gas Prices Rise! Failure Imminent

source / The Money GPS

There has never been a time in which so much inflation has been in plain sight and yet hidden from all of the statistics. Sure, the official numbers have risen. But barely when compared to reality. So many individuals have seen bigger expenses in just about everything in their daily lives and the metrics they use are just shifted, molded, and manipulated to suit their desires, not yours. The blow off top is coming and you should be prepared for anything.

U.S. CPI March 2021: Consumer prices rise more than expected

Consumer prices rise more than expected, pushed by 9.1% jump in gasoline Consumer prices shot higher in March, given a boost by a strong economic recovery and year-over-year comparisons to a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was about to throttle the U.S. economy, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 0.6% from the previous month but 2.6% from the same period a year ago.

United States Inflation Rate | 1914-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar

United States Inflation Rate | 1914-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar The annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 2.6% in March of 2021 from 1.7% in February, slightly above market forecasts of 2.5%. It is the highest reading since August of 2018 with main upward pressure coming from energy (13.2% vs 3.7% in February), namely gasoline (22.5% vs 1.6%), electricity (2.5% vs 2.3%) and utility gas service (9.8% vs 6.7%).

Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year

Get ready for higher grocery bills for the rest of the year Shoppers had better start budgeting more for their groceries, according to the latest consumer price index, which shows prices are increasing – and they’re likely to keep going up. The monthly consumer price index, released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a 0.6 percent increase in March, the largest one-month increase in nearly a decade.

Gasoline Fuels a Big Leap in the Consumer Price Index for March

Gasoline Fuels a Big Leap in the Consumer Price Index for March The BLS reports the Largest Month-Over-Month CPI Increase since August of 2012. Month-Over-Month Details The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in February. The March 1-month increase was the largest rise since a 0.6-percent increase in August 2012.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) History Is Surprisingly Political – Bloomberg

Bitcoin price hits all-time high as cryptocurrency soars 1,000% in a year

Bitcoin price hits all-time high as cryptocurrency soars 1,000% in a year THE price of bitcoin has hit a record high as interest in cryptocurrencies continues to boom. Bitcoin has soared above $62,000 (£45,000) for the first time, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The latest surge means bitcoin has more than doubled in price in the last year and comes as digital currencies become more mainstream.

Bitcoin price today, BTC live marketcap, chart, and info | CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin price today, BTC live marketcap, chart, and info | CoinMarketCap Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency originally described in a 2008 whitepaper by a person, or group of people, using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched soon after, in January 2009. Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer online currency, meaning that all transactions happen directly between equal, independent network participants, without the need for any intermediary to permit or facilitate them.

IMF says Japan’s economy can weather change of plan in Olympics | Reuters

IMF says Japan’s economy can weather change of plan in Olympics Cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics Games probably will not hurt Japan’s economy much, but may require the government to offer targeted support for hard-hit small firms, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

China Huarong’s Worsening Bond Rout Stokes Market Contagion – Bloomberg

David Faber on Twitter:

David Faber on Twitter: “CS not done yet. Selling 19m shares of $DISCA and 22m shares of $DISCK, according to traders. / Twitter” CS not done yet. Selling 19m shares of $DISCA and 22m shares of $DISCK, according to traders.

Arclight Cinemas And Pacific Theatres Won’t Be Reopening – Deadline

Arclight Cinemas And Pacific Theatres Won’t Be Reopening; Parent Company Decurion Hands Keys Back To Landlords EXCLUSIVE: The last thing we needed to hear as the box office and exhibition are rebounding from the pandemic was a piece of bad news, but word spread like wildfire in distribution and exhibition circles Monday that the Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres won’t be reopening.

Inflation uncontrollable as money cash, money, dollars flowing in. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

