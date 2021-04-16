in Latest, Video

Twitter saves CNN from video exposing channel’s propaganda

Twitter bans James O’Keefe after major CNN bias exposé
O’Keefe’s coverage of undercover CNN videos was trending on Twitter at the time of the ban.

Rumble offers another reason to quit YouTube with new live streaming feature

Rumble offers another reason to quit YouTube with new live streaming feature

Another feature that makes Rumble a major competitor to Big Tech.

Alex Christoforou

