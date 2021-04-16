CNBC Jim Cramer sells half his Bitcoin gains to pay off mortgage, calls Bitcoin “phoney money”
Jim Cramer cashes out half his ‘phoney money’ Bitcoin to pay off mortgage
Business TV personality and converted Bitcoin proponent Jim Cramer has sold half of what he calls his “phoney money” Bitcoin portfolio to pay off his mortgage. .@jimcramer discloses that he bought a lot of bitcoin when it was around $12K. He says he sold half of it to pay off his mortgage yesterday.
