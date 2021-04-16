in Latest, Video, News

Dr. Edward Lozansky Discusses The Spirit of Elbe Day and Its Strategic Importance for Today

In this Rising Tide Foundation Dialogue, I had the pleasure of speaking with American University in Moscow’s Dr. Edward Lozansky on his life’s work as a nuclear physicist, political exile, back channel diplomat between Russia and the USA and leading peace organizer with a focus on war avoidance, cooperation and education. We also discussed Dr. Lozansky’s role in spearheading the annual Elbe Day events on behalf of Russia House and US-Russia.org, and the breakdown of diplomatic relations now underway driving the world towards nuclear war.

To sign up for this year’s Elbe Day event (April 25), visit russiahouse.org

To purchase Dr. Lozansky’s autobiography, click here.

jdd
jdd
April 16, 2021

Thank you for reminding us of this historic day, which seems otherwise to have been lost to the dark side of the American psyche. The lack of knowledge regarding this war, how it was fought, and how it came to be is truly astounding.

