Dr. Edward Lozansky Discusses The Spirit of Elbe Day and Its Strategic Importance for Today

In this Rising Tide Foundation Dialogue, I had the pleasure of speaking with American University in Moscow’s Dr. Edward Lozansky on his life’s work as a nuclear physicist, political exile, back channel diplomat between Russia and the USA and leading peace organizer with a focus on war avoidance, cooperation and education. We also discussed Dr. Lozansky’s role in spearheading the annual Elbe Day events on behalf of Russia House and US-Russia.org, and the breakdown of diplomatic relations now underway driving the world towards nuclear war.

