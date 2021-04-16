in Latest, Video

US Sanctions Russia, Begs for Summit, Russia Shrugs Off Sanctions, Shelves Summit

Sanctions on Russia’s debt will not cause big problems – expert

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The imposition of sanctions on Russia’s state debt will not cause big problems, Executive Vice-President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Murychev told TASS. “As for the imposition of sanctions against the Russian public debt, personally, I do not see any big problems. The debt will become cheaper then – this is obvious.

Fresh sanctions may barely dent Fortress Russia

The clamour is growing to ramp up sanctions against Russia, which stands accused of deploying hackers, assassins and other provocateurs abroad, and of repressing dissent at home. But it is worth pausing in this moment of anger to consider that in one crucial respect sanctions have made Russia stronger.

From the World of Simple Observations
April 16, 2021

A chess grandmaster would do well to study Russia’s countermoves.

