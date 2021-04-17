The CIA Armed Libyan Terrorists

In 1977, the American CIA secretly shipped 42,000 pounds of plastic explosives to Libya whose dictator Muammar Gaddafi was openly involved in international terrorism. The CIA then sent several US Army Green Berets to Libya to teach terrorists how to assemble bombs in suitcases and other portable items. This resulted in several terror bombings in Europe and Africa. This was exposed when CIA operative Edwin P Wilson was arrested in 1982 by American law enforcement for shipping explosives and other weapons to Libya.

