Hindenburg Omen Signals Major Warning For Markets! Bond Market Frenzy Continues

There are thousands and thousands of indicators to watch for. The Hindenburg Omen is simply just one in a list. On this channel, we look at hundreds of the most reliable and relevant indicators which help to give a broad understanding of what’s actually gong on so that people can make informed decisions. The markets are not pricing in any risk whatsoever so […] when we see th[e] maximum euphoria, there’s usually a correction. Already markets are a bit weak but still 100% all in. It’s a mess.

Powell Confirms Fed to Maintain Easy-Money Policies – WSJ

Powell Confirms Fed to Maintain Easy-Money Policies WASHINGTON-Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his intention to keep easy-money policies in place but provided no sign the central bank will seek to stem a recent rise in Treasury yields, prompting them to rise further. Stocks also sold off on Mr. Powell’s remarks Thursday during an interview at The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit.

Fed’s Fisher says must watch yields, but can’t fear markets | Reuters

Fed’s Fisher says must watch yields, but can’t fear markets It is important that the Federal Reserve monitor the impact of rising bond yields, but the central bank cannot live in fear of how markets will react once it starts to withdraw stimulus, Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Tom McClellan on Twitter:

"The NYSE came close to triggering a Hindenburg Omen on Mar. 2. The other conditions being met, it needed to have seen more than 91 new highs AND new lows. It only saw 89 new lows. Pretty close.

The NYSE came close to triggering a Hindenburg Omen on Mar. 2. The other conditions being met, it needed to have seen more than 91 new highs AND new lows. It only saw 89 new lows. Pretty close.

NYSE Composite

Hindenburg Omen

Nasdaq Comp

Hindenburg Omens

Figure 1: US Retail investors plan to put a significant chunk of any forthcoming stimulus into the stock market

Planned proportion of stimulus amount in stock market investment if received in 2021 (%)

Canada Real Estate: Apartment Condos Spread to Suburbs From Cities Like Toronto – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2021-03-03/canada-real-estate-apartment-condos-spread-to-suburbs-from-cities-like-toronto

Budget 2021: Key points at-a-glance – BBC News

Budget 2021: Key points at-a-glance Setting out the government’s tax and spending plans for the year ahead, he announced new measures to help business and jobs through the pandemic and to support the UK’s long-term economic recovery and a series of tax-raising plans to help rebalance the public finances. Here is a summary of the main points.

Australia’s central bank commits to keep 3-year yields low amid bond rout | Financial Post

Australia’s central bank commits to keep 3-year yields low amid bond rout SYDNEY – Australia’s central bank on Tuesday affirmed its pledge to keep interest rates at historic lows as policymakers battle to stop surging bond yields disrupting the country’s surprisingly strong economic recovery. Concluding its March board meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at 0.1% and committed to maintaining its “highly supportive monetary conditions” until its employment and inflation goals are met.

U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge

U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge (Bloomberg) — U.S. Treasuries tumbled anew on Wednesday, driving long-maturity yields to their highest levels this week and pushing up inflation expectations as traders continued to price in a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged as much as 10.3 basis points to 1.495%, a move reminiscent of last Thursday’s startling selloff in government debt.

Decade High

U.S. inflation expectations climb to highest level since 2008

Harder to Trade

Bid/offer spreads widen in Treasuries, a sign of worsening liquidity

A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets (Bloomberg) — Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance.

Hiccup

Liquidity index shows conditions worsened in latest bond selloff

Bonds the Trigger?

Stock-market swoons come amid periods of bond volatility

Hindenburg Omen is a closely watched indicator which has an accurate history of predicting a market crash. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

