460 Dead 243,612 Reported Injuries from COVID19 Vaccines Reported in the U.K.

by Brian Shilhavy

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 4, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through February 21, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

They report a total of 460 deaths and 243,612 injuries.

For the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis they report:

2033 Blood disorders including 1 death

1032 Cardiac disorders including 25 deaths

3 Congenital disorder

713 Ear disorders

10 Endocrine disorders

1242 Eye disorders

9360 Gastrointestinal disorders including 11 deaths

26,394 General disorders including 111 deaths

17 Hepatic disorders

466 Immune system disorders

1863 Infections including 33 deaths

393 Injuries including 1 death

965 Investigations

525 Metabolic disorders including 1 death

11,565 Muscle & tissue disorders

20 Neoplasms

16,107 Nervous system disorders including 14 deaths

29 Pregnancy conditions including 1 death

1235 Psychiatric disorders

187 Renal & urinary disorders

338 Reproductive & breast disorders

3575 Respiratory disorders including 12 deaths

6042 Skin disorders including 1 death

16 Social circumstances

45 Surgical & medical procedures

992 Vascular disorders including 1 death

Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 212 deaths and 85,179 injuries

For the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis they report:

799 Blood disorders

1516 Cardiac disorders including 30 deaths

13 Congenital disorders

891 Ear disorders

24 Endocrine disorders

1613 Eye disorders

17,597 Gastrointestinal disorders including 5 deaths

56,377 General disorders including 146 deaths

22 Hepatic disorders

410 Immune system disorders

3016 Infections including 32 deaths

668 Injuries including 1 death

1878 Investigations

2057 Metabolic disorders including 2 deaths

19,241 Muscle & tissue disorders

13 Neoplasms including 1 death

34,656 Nervous system disorders including 14 deaths

19 Pregnancy conditions

2773 Psychiatric disorders

453 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death

229 Reproductive & breast disorders

4059 Respiratory disorders including 10 deaths

7872 Skin disorders including 1 death

39 Social circumstances

117 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death

1274 Vascular disorders including 1 death

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 244 deaths and 157,637 injuries

For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:

4 Blood disorders

2 Cardiac disorder including 1 death

9 Ear disorders

11 Eye disorders

79 Gastrointestinal disorders

289 General disorders including 1 death

1 Hepatic disorders

1 Immune system disorders

10 Infections including 1 death

5 Injuries including 1 death

11 Investigations

26 Metabolic disorders

77 Muscle & tissue disorders

177 Nervous system disorders

22 Psychiatric disorders

7 Renal & urinary

1 Reproductive & breast disorders

18 Respiratory disorders including 1 death

38 Skin disorders

1 Social circumstances

7 Vascular disorders

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 4 deaths and 796 injuries

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:

The overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.

Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.

Full details found on the UK Government website.

5 1 vote Rate this article

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report