The Greater Food Alliance – 200,000 Subscriber Thank You

The Greater Food Alliance

The Greater Food Alliance is a network of individuals dedicated to protecting local food systems. When regulatory overreach interferes with our right to grow food for our community, GFA aligns producers with attorneys who value local food and can support you.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

