Doctor Who Mocked Coronavirus Vaccine Refusers Dies Days After Getting Jabbed

by Ethan Huff

Just days after getting injected with a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, a Polish physician who openly mocked vaccine skeptics, died from the jab.

The official story is that Dr. Rogiewicz died of “heart failure,” but it is painfully obvious that he suffered the most serious adverse event of all associated with the vaccine: death.

While he was getting injected, a masked Dr. Rogiewicz arrogantly told the camera:

“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients.”

He went on to make fun of “anti-vaxxers” and “anti-coviders” who take issue with the fact that Chinese virus vaccines have never been long-term safety tested, nor are their manufacturers liable in the event of injury or death.

“And to mention quickly, I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders,” he stated in Polish.

“If you want to contact Bill Gates, you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”

Dr. Rogiewicz thought he was being funny with these cringeworthy comments, but little did he know that the joke would be ultimately on him. Within just a few short days, Bill Gates’ experimental gene therapy injection ended Dr. Rogiewicz’s life.

“At night, our Friend and Collaborator, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, suddenly passed away,” reads a post from the VIP Clinic where this pro-vaxxer worked.

“We are devastated by this news. We send our deepest sympathy to the family he loved very much. We cannot believe … Witek, we will miss you very much.”

The clinic’s post went on to explain that all of Dr. Rogiewicz’s patients will be contacted immediately so as to “not leave them without help.”

Much like how every death in 2020 was blamed on Covid-19, Dr. Rogiewicz’s death will be blamed on anything other than the vaccine.

The same is true of all other deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, which the mainstream media and the establishment will probably blame on anti-maskers.

As it turns out, far more people are being killed by the vaccine than from the “virus” itself, and yet such details are receiving zero media coverage because they break apart the entire phony plandemic narrative.

Hopefully Dr. Rogiewicz’s loved ones will connect the dots concerning his fate and skip the jab themselves, assuming they have not already received it.

Perhaps his former patients will do the same so as to avoid potentially also dying from the injection.

All across social media, people from around the world are reporting similar patterns of post-vaccination death among their family members, most of whom probably did not mock others like Dr. Rogiewicz did, but who still bought into the plandemic lies due to fear and hysteria.

Whether coincidence or divine providence, Dr. Rogiewicz’s jesting serves as yet another lesson in that old biblical adage about pride coming before a fall. God is allowing those who are watching to see what this is all really about through incidents like this so they can make better choices than the one Dr. Rogiewicz made.

“Why do I oppose the vaccine so much? Because my uncle died at a young age when he was injected,” one person on Twitter wrote about why she opposes the Wuhan virus vaccine.

“His body could not take the vaccine’s side effects and passed away by cardiac arrest.”

“If it was so safe, my grandpa (who was healthy) wouldn’t have died immediately after getting the vaccine,” wrote another about how the WuFlu jab killed her grandfather.

Reference: TheWashingtonStandard.com

