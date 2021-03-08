Laurence Fox running for London Mayor. Reclaim London.

Laurence Fox declares he’s running for London Mayor in war on ‘extreme political correctness’ – as he vows to ‘offer a voice to those being dominated into silence’
- Laurence Fox, 42, launched the Reclaim Party last year to fight the ‘culture wars’
- The actor will stand against Sadiq Khan and campaign to end lockdown for May
- Fox said he ‘looks forward to speaking up for those being dominated into silence’
- Campaign will be funded by one donation from ex-Tory donor Jeremy Hosking
