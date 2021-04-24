Hedge Fund Giant Warns of SPAC Collapse After Betting $1 Billion! Begins Heavy Shorting

source / The Money GPS

The SPAC craze has been pushed to new heights. New money flowing in from every direction. Valuations off the charts. But what about the performance? Well one quick look has shown this has not been the best place for hard earned savings, that’s for sure. Speculation is rampant and this is one very clear and obvious example. Will it end well? Likely not.

$GPS

Marshall Wace Hedge Fund Giant Warns of SPAC Blow-Up After Betting $1 Billion – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-20/hedge-fund-giant-warns-of-spac-blow-up-after-betting-1-billion

archive

IPO Index | SPAC Index



No Title No Description

Exhibit 5: The SPAC boom has continued in early 2021



as of February 18, 2021



No Title No Description

Exclusive: Fed Chair Powell says won’t allow ‘substantial’ overshoot of inflation target – April 8 letter to U.S. senator | Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Fed Chair Powell says won’t allow ‘substantial’ overshoot of inflation target – April 8 letter to U.S. senator The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see “a little higher” inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott.

Exhibit 6: Most sectors saw outflows last week



BofA client net buys by sector ($ mn)



No Title No Description

Exhibit 4: Four-wk. avg. flows turned negative for the first time in eight weeks



BofA client total net buys 4-wk moving avg ($ mn) and S&P 500, 2008-present



No Title No Description

Chart 27: Buybacks are accelerating and now at record levels



Corporate clients (4 wk. avg, $ mn)



No Title No Description

Exhibit 8: Purchases were driven by retail



BofA client net buys by client type ($ mn)



No Title No Description

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Cryptocurrency at $50 Billion Is Bigger Than Ford #DogeDay – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-20/dogecoin-at-50-billion-makes-it-bigger-than-ford-and-kraft

archive

Palladium Surges Toward Record With Demand Rising Amid Shortages – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-19/palladium-surges-toward-record-high-amid-deep-market-deficits

archive

Global Tax Gains Momentum With Dutch Minister Seeing Summer Deal – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-20/global-tax-gains-momentum-with-dutch-minister-seeing-summer-deal

archive

Houses in Greater Boston cost more than ever last month – The Boston Globe

Houses in Greater Boston cost more than ever last month – The Boston Globe House prices continued their surge in Greater Boston last month, with the typical single-family house now costing nearly $725,000 – the highest on record – and the supply of properties for sale remaining at rock-bottom levels.

archive

Amazon Does Haircuts Now – WSJ

Amazon Does Haircuts Now Amazon. com Inc. opened its first hair salon Tuesday. Located in London’s Spitalfields shopping district, Amazon Salon offers hairdressing services dressed up with technology, including augmented-reality hair consultations. The two-storey, 1,500-square-foot store also includes entertainment streaming on Amazon Fire tablets and a test of a new “point and learn” experience for bricks-and-mortar retail.

archive

Schumer calls for marijuana to be decriminalized by next year’s 420

Senate leader Schumer calls for marijuana to be decriminalized by next year’s 4/20 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday reiterated his call to legalize marijuana at the federal level, saying he hopes to see an end to the drug’s prohibition by next year’s 4/20.

SPAC IPO are seeing more cash, money, debt flowing in while their performance drops. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #IPO​ #SPAC

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report