in Latest, Video

Train Wreck White House Climate Summit/ZOOM Call

566 Views 6 Votes

Train Wreck White House Climate Summit/ZOOM Call
****News Topic 383*****

“Pathetic Appeal To Hysterical Media, Frightened Voters” – Aussie TV Anchor Unloads On “Loopy-Left Era Of Joe Biden”

“Pathetic Appeal To Hysterical Media, Frightened Voters” – Aussie TV Anchor Unloads On “Loopy-Left Era Of Joe Biden”

Sky News host Chris Kenny says “welcome to the loopy-left era of Joe Biden, where climate policy is about existential alarmism” after the US had a Mexican-American teenager address world leaders during an online climate summit. “Last night we saw yet another climate summit.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Hedge Fund Giant Warns of SPAC Collapse After Betting $1 Billion! Begins Heavy Shorting

China Uses Climate Summit to Challenge US Leadership, Showcase Partnership With Russia