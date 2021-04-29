Global Food Prices SOAR to 7 Year High as Shortages Add Additional Strain on Supply Chain!

source / The Money GPS

We are seeing higher prices in food and that has a major impact on those with fixed incomes, those who struggle to stay afloat, and of course those with mounting debt. The world is seeing massive multi layered problems and the central banks have offered their solution: More free money for banks. Wait, what?

$GPS

Crops Won’t Stop



Gauge of agricultural commodity prices is highest in eight years



No Title No Description

The Grocery Food Price Bill Is Going to Get More Expensive – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-24/the-grocery-food-price-bill-is-going-to-get-more-expensive

archive

S&P GSCI Agri Index



No Title No Description

GRAINS-Corn around 8-year highs on tightening world supplies, wheat up | Reuters

GRAINS-Corn around 8-year highs on tightening world supplies, wheat up Corn around 8-year highs supply worries support * Wheat hits seven-year high, soybeans at 2013 peak (Updates with continued strength in European trade, adds comment) SINGAPORE/HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) – Chicago corn futures jumped on Monday to their highest since June 2013 as concerns about tight global supplies buoyed the market.

Corn Futures



No Title No Description

Soybean Futures

No Title No Description

Wheat Futures



No Title No Description

Albert Edwards on Twitter:

“I’m not sure if central banks will ever realise not only do their QE polices increase inequality and fan the embers of popularism, but after having done that, rocketing food prices ignite that discontent into raging infernos as occurred during the Arab Spring a decade ago.” / Twitter

Albert Edwards on Twitter: “I’m not sure if central banks will ever realise not only do their QE polices increase inequality and fan the embers of popularism, but after having done that, rocketing food prices ignite that discontent into raging infernos as occurred during the Arab Spring a decade ago. https://t.co/1tUbeAQKVL / Twitter” I’m not sure if central banks will ever realise not only do their QE polices increase inequality and fan the embers of popularism, but after having done that, rocketing food prices ignite that discontent into raging infernos as occurred during the Arab Spring a decade ago. https://t.co/1tUbeAQKVL

Albert Edwards on Twitter:

“Revolution alert: After a pause to refresh, the copper price rising again. Most think this is a sign of the strength in the economic cycle. But the surge in agric prices, (just as in 2011 that triggered the Arab Spring revolutions) suggests this is more to do with QE – again! https://t.co/Ga89zUqSQV” / Twitter

Albert Edwards on Twitter: “Revolution alert: After a pause to refresh, the copper price rising again. Most think this is a sign of the strength in the economic cycle. But the surge in agric prices, (just as in 2011 that triggered the Arab Spring revolutions) suggests this is more to do with QE – again! pic.twitter.com/Ga89zUqSQV / Twitter” Revolution alert: After a pause to refresh, the copper price rising again. Most think this is a sign of the strength in the economic cycle. But the surge in agric prices, (just as in 2011 that triggered the Arab Spring revolutions) suggests this is more to do with QE – again!

Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates

Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates WASHINGTON (AP) – Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants and travel, and inflation pressures are even picking up after lying dormant for years. Yet this week, the Federal Reserve is all but sure to reiterate its commitment to ultra-low interest rates.

Fed to Announce Bond Taper in Fourth Quarter, Economists Say – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-26/fed-to-taper-bond-buying-in-fourth-quarter-economists-say

archive

Exhibit 10: Mentions of “inflation” on calls more than tripled so far, pointing to higher inflation



YoY change in S&P 500 companies’ mentions of “inflation” on earnings calls vs. CPI YoY (2003-present)



No Title No Description

Exhibit 18: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys’ Prices Paid Indices Are Surging



Prices Paid Indices



No Title No Description

S&P 500 rises slightly to all-time high ahead of big earnings, Nasdaq hits new record close

S&P 500 rises slightly to all-time high ahead of big earnings, Nasdaq hits new record close The S&P 500 rose slightly to a new record high on Monday as investors geared up for one of the busiest weeks of the first-quarter earnings season. The broad equity benchmark inched 0.2% higher to a closing record of 4,187.62. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% to 14,138.78, hitting its first fresh record close since Feb.

U.S. Economic Confidence Positive for First Time in Pandemic

U.S. Economic Confidence Positive for First Time in Pandemic Story Highlights Economic Confidence Index +2 in April First time in positive territory since early March 2020 Majority confident in Biden’s ability to handle the economy WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index registered a score of +2 in April, the first time it has been net positive since early March 2020, just before then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency amid rising coronavirus infections.

Chewy (CHWY) Fonder Ryan Cohen Rebuilds GameStop (GME) for Meme Era – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-26/chewy-chwy-fonder-ryan-cohen-rebuilds-gamestop-gme-for-meme-era

archive

GME Stock Price and Chart — NYSE:GME — TradingView

GME Stock Price and Chart – NYSE:GME – TradingView GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

GME

avg equity raise price



No Title No Description

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says WASHINGTON (AP) – The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever. The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount. The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles.

Low Future Returns Requires A “Real” Bear Market – RIA

Low Future Returns Requires A “Real” Bear Market – RIA When there is a discussion of low future returns due to valuations, what gets missed is that such requires a bear market. Let me explain. In “Do You Feel Lucky, ” Michael Lebowitz compiled a series of valuation metrics and their correlation to future returns.

Jim Cramer slams market peak talk, says economy is at start of new cycle

Jim Cramer throws cold water on talks about market peak, says economy starting a new cycle CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday advised that retail investors ignore talk of a potential market top with the economy in recovery mode. “For all the hand-wringing about how this is as good as it gets for the market, today’s action said there’s no peak to be seen,” the ” Mad Money” host said.

Meet Rishi Vamdatt, The 11-Year-Old Jersey City Whiz Kid Who Offers Free Financial Advice To Thousands Online – CBS New York

Meet Rishi Vamdatt, The 11-Year-Old Jersey City Whiz Kid Who Offers Free Financial Advice To Thousands Online JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – People all over the world looking to learn about stocks, bonds and even how to improve their credit score are turning to a New Jersey sixth grader! April is Financial Literacy Month and CBS2’s Lisa Rozner met the finance whiz on Monday.

Federal Taxes, Spending and Deficit All Set Records in First Half of FY2021 | CNSNews

Federal Taxes, Spending and Deficit All Set Records in First Half of FY2021 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal taxes, spending and the federal deficit all set records in the first six months of fiscal 2021 (October through March), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement. Federal taxes climbed to a record $1,703,949,000,000 in the October-through-March period, while federal spending climbed to $3,410,194,000,000.

Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers snag world record $1.8 million in private sale – Sotheby’s

Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers snag world record $1.8 million in private sale – Sotheby’s The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby’s announced on Monday. The American rapper’s 2008 ‘Grammy Worn’ Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes for a line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike.

Food prices continue to rise. Inflation is coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report