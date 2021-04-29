Russia Ditches U.S. Dollar, Uses Euro Instead! Slowly Losing Reserve Currency Status

source / The Money GPS

While this is not a one-time event, there is a clear and obvious trend. Countries are trying to do away with the U.S. dollar for one reason or another. This is not something that will happen overnight. This is not likely to be a complete 180 degree flip. It’s a gradual process of reducing positions in one currency to include others. That’s what not just China and Russia have done, but many others. So what does this really mean for you?

$GPS

Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-26/russia-ditches-the-dollar-in-more-than-half-of-its-exports

archive

Biden faces mounting pressure on forgiving student loan debt | TheHill

Biden faces mounting pressure on forgiving student loan debt Progressive groups are vowing to raise the heat on to cancel student debt, a priority issue for a number of Democratic lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader (D-N.Y.). It’s an issue that Biden has failed to deliver on so far, say the groups.

Biden to propose free preschool, as speech details emerge

Biden to propose free preschool, as speech details emerge WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, a $200 billion investment to be rolled out as part of his sweeping American Families Plan being unveiled Wednesday in an address to Congress. The administration said the historic investment would benefit 5 million children and save the average family $13,000.

Flexport: Trans-Pacific deteriorating, brace for shipping ‘tsunami’ – FreightWaves

Flexport: Trans-Pacific deteriorating, brace for shipping ‘tsunami’ – FreightWaves The number of container ships stuck at anchor off Los Angeles and Long Beach is down to around 20 per day, from 30 a few months ago. Does this mean the capacity crunch in the trans-Pacific market is finally easing? Absolutely not, warned Nerijus Poskus, vice president of global ocean at freight forwarder Flexport.

Google Earnings Smash Sales Records as Digital Ad Market Booms – WSJ

Google Earnings Smash Sales Records as Digital Ad Market Booms Google’s parent company shattered sales records for the first quarter, fueled by a surge in digital ad spending that has strengthened the tech heavyweight even as regulators try to curtail its power. The robust earnings reflect advertiser anticipation that the reopening of the economy will coincide with a gusher of business activity, as well as Google’s prominent place at the center of digital commerce.

archive

Gas shortages predicted this summer – CNN

Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas Millions of people stuck at home for more than a year are expected to hit the road for much-needed post-pandemic vacations this summer. Good luck finding gas.

The Fed helped fuel a stock market boom that benefited wealthy Americans — and left behind everyone else

The Fed helped fuel a stock market boom that benefited wealthy Americans – and left behind everyone else Correction: An earlier version of this article included an inaccurate figure for the interest Wina Tan would earn on her savings and an inaccurate caption on the graphic. This correction also previously misspelled Wina Tan’s name. These have now been corrected.

The Fed helped fuel stock market boom — but deepened income inequality – The Washington Post

Analysis | The Fed helped fuel a stock market boom that benefited wealthy Americans – and left behind everyone else Correction: An earlier version of this article included an inaccurate figure for the interest Wina Tan would earn on her savings and an inaccurate caption on the graphic. This correction also previously misspelled Wina Tan’s name. These have now been corrected.

archive

Alphabet Announces First Quarter 2021 Results



No Title No Description

Tom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’

Tom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’ Tom Lee said on Tuesday that investors might be too heavily skewed toward growth and defensive names.Instead, they should add exposure to stocks that will benefit from a robust U.S. economic recovery. Although forecasters are widely predicting strong gross domestic product growth, the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said on “Closing Bell” he feels investors’ portfolios can be better positioned to capture it.

Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world’s richest men heats up | Reuters

Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world’s richest men heats up The space race between the world’s two richest men went into hyperdrive on Tuesday after Tesla chief Elon Musk took a swipe at Jeff Bezos’ attempt to challenge a major NASA contract. The two billionaires, who have been trying to launch long-range orbital rockets, were competing for a coveted contract from the government to build a spaceship to deliver astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.

Russia dumps the U.S. Dollar! More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #china​ #russia

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report