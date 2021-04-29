in Latest, Video

Navalny Credibility Shattered As Hunger Strike Ends

65 Views 1 Comment

Navalny Credibility Shattered As Hunger Strike Ends
News Topic 132

Russia needs liberals in politics, but failure of Navalny movement shows futility of street protests & reliance on foreign backers

Russia needs liberals in politics, but failure of Navalny movement shows futility of street protests & reliance on foreign backers

Russian liberals should now establish a responsible presence in the political system. This demands replacing revolutionary politics and foreign sponsors with the development of accountable political platforms providing solutions to complex problems. Russia’s turbulent history has largely been defined by revolutionary change.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia Ditches U.S. Dollar, Uses Euro Instead! Slowly Losing Reserve Currency Status