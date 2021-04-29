Navalny Credibility Shattered As Hunger Strike Ends
Russia needs liberals in politics, but failure of Navalny movement shows futility of street protests & reliance on foreign backers
Russian liberals should now establish a responsible presence in the political system. This demands replacing revolutionary politics and foreign sponsors with the development of accountable political platforms providing solutions to complex problems. Russia’s turbulent history has largely been defined by revolutionary change.
