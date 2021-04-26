Foxconn Admits Won’t Create 13,000 Jobs! Manufacturing NOT Coming Back.

The stock market didn’t like the proposal of higher taxes, that’s for sure. When taxes were reduced a few years ago, the market celebrated it, and it contributed to some gains and overall market strength. But today with the massive deficit spending that has taken place, there is an obvious push to increase the taxation yet again. What we saw in this trading session is just a preview. If it is actually passed through congress, then we will see how the markets really respond.
Biden Will Seek Tax Increase on Rich to Fund Child Care and Education
Biden Will Seek Tax Increase on Rich to Fund Child Care and Education
Biden’s Infrastructure Plan The American Family Plan, which the president wants to pay for by increasing the capital gains tax and the top marginal income tax rate, currently doesn’t include an effort to expand health coverage.
Biden eyes capital gains hike to 43.4%; for NY could be 52.2%
Biden eyes capital gains hike to 43.4%; for NY could be 52.2%, Calif. could be 56.7%
President Biden will propose doubling the top capital gains tax rate on investments like stocks and real estate, according to a new report that sent stocks reeling Thursday. Bloomberg News reported that the new top capital gains rate would increase from 20 percent to 39.6 percent on income over $1 million.
Foxconn Finally Admits It Won't Create 13,000 Jobs in Wisconsin
Foxconn Finally Admits It Won’t Create 13,000 Jobs in Wisconsin
When you subsidize something, the old adage goes, you’ll get more of it. But some ideas make so little economic sense that even the largest corporate subsidy ever awarded by a state government isn’t enough.
Supply Chains Latest: Australia Braces for China Trade Reprisals
Credit Suisse Taps Investors for Cash After Archegos Loss Widens
Credit Suisse Taps Investors for Cash After Archegos Loss Widens
The Swiss banking giant has been buffeted by the twin crises of the Archegos loss and the collapse of another client, Greensill Capital. It said Thursday it would take another $655 million charge related to Archegos, adding to a $4.7 billion charge in the first quarter.
Cazoo and Carvana (CVNA): Everybody Wants To Be A Used Car Billionaire
United States Total Vehicle Sales | 1993-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast
United States Total Vehicle Sales | 1993-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar
Total Vehicle Sales in the United States increased to 17.70 Million in March from 15.70 Million in February of 2021. Total Vehicle Sales in the United States averaged 15.61 Million from 1993 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 21.77 Million in October of 2001 and a record low of 8.60 Million in April of 2020.
United States Crude Oil Imports | 2001-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast
United States Crude Oil Imports | 2001-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical
US crude oil imports fell by 0.416 million barrels in the April 16th week, following a 0.443 million increase in the previous period, according to the EIA Petroleum Status Report. Crude Oil Imports in the United States averaged -6.61 Thousand Barrels from 2001 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2702 Thousand Barrels in December of 2020 and a record low of -2518 Thousand Barrels in July of 2018.
Demand may exceed supply as CEO of one of the world's biggest hotel groups sees 'surge' in bookings
Demand may exceed supply as CEO of one of the world’s biggest hotel groups sees ‘surge’ in bookings
Travel and tourism will begin to bounce back by second half of 2021, according to data seen by Keith Barr, chief executive of Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels (IHG). But the boss of one of the world’s largest hotel groups warns about capacity constraints across the industry, in an interview with MarketWatch, and says the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is behind a “surge” in bookings at hotels, airlines and tour operators.
U.S. Home Sales Are Surging. When Does the Music Stop?
U.S. Home Sales Are Surging. When Does the Music Stop?
As housing omens go, beware the trending Google search. In the first week of April, U.S. search interest in the phrase “when is the housing market going to crash” jumped 2,450 percent compared to the previous month, and is now more popular than anytime since 2004, according to Google.
A house just rented in the Hamptons for $2 million for the summer
A house just rented in the Hamptons for $2 million for the summer
A home in the Hamptons rented for $2 million for the summer, as demand far outstrips a record low supply of homes for sale and for rent, according to brokers. The number of homes listed for sale in the Hamptons plunged 41% in the first quarter, marking the fastest decline on record, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel.
Amazon's Automated Checkout Is Coming to Full-Size Supermarkets
Tim Draper on Twitter:
“The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin.” / Twitter
Tim Draper on Twitter: “The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin. / Twitter”
The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin.
The market clearly didn’t like the proposition of higher taxes. In general though, more money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
The Money GPS on Twitter:
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2
RIDICULOUS. A deli valued at $100 million? Am I dreaming? pic.twitter.com/XAgmyH7pqv
“HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK
FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
The Money GPS on Twitter: Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.
Clubhouse. Get in the app because I'm planning on going live daily.
The Money GPS on Twitter: The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation
