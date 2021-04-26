White House ZOOM Climate Call
The Duran: Episode 953
Watch Live: Biden Unveils Plan To Slash US Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50% During Global Climate Summit
Update (0830ET): President Biden and VP Harris kicked off the Leaders Summit on Climate Thursday with welcoming remarks, calling on the world leaders to take action to combat climate change collectively as he announced his aggressive new goal on greenhouse gas emissions, which we noted below.
