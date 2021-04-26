in Latest, Video

White House ZOOM Climate Call

111 Views

White House ZOOM Climate Call
The Duran: Episode 953

Watch Live: Biden Unveils Plan To Slash US Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50% During Global Climate Summit

Watch Live: Biden Unveils Plan To Slash US Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50% During Global Climate Summit

Update (0830ET): President Biden and VP Harris kicked off the Leaders Summit on Climate Thursday with welcoming remarks, calling on the world leaders to take action to combat climate change collectively as he announced his aggressive new goal on greenhouse gas emissions, which we noted below.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Foxconn Admits Won’t Create 13,000 Jobs! Manufacturing NOT Coming Back.