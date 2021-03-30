Fed Just Gave Markets Major Signal for 2021! Expect Historic MELT-UP Before MELT-DOWN.

source / The Money GPS

Exclusive: U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street’s blank check IPO frenzy – sources | Reuters

Exclusive: U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street’s blank check IPO frenzy – sources NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. securities regulator has opened an inquiry into Wall Street’s blank check acquisition frenzy and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S.

Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour

Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour (Bloomberg) — In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well.

Survey: More Than Half Of Investors Think The Stock Market Is Rigged Against Individuals | Bankrate

Survey: More Than Half Of Investors Think The Stock Market Is Rigged Against Individuals | Bankrate In the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. stock market has staged one of the swiftest drops and quickest rebounds ever over the past year – surging to all-time highs in 2021. But despite the comeback, a new Bankrate survey shows that more than half of investors believe that the stock market is rigged against individuals.

The Fed has embraced the ‘punchbowl’ and has no intention of taking it away

The Fed has embraced the ‘punchbowl’ and has no intention of taking it away The Federal Reserve has come a long way from the days of warning about “irrational exuberance.” Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan famously sent up a flare in December 1996 about stretched asset valuations triggered by wild dot-com speculation that had produced an unbridled bull market.

Shrinking times: Average holding period for US stocks 1930 to June 2020

Holding periods measured by value of stocks divided by turnover

No Title No Description

San Francisco to give $1,000 a month to artists in basic income program

San Francisco to give $1,000 a month to artists in basic income program Certain San Francisco artists may receive $1,000 a month under a new city program, the latest in a series of universal basic income initiatives cropping up in cities across California. The guaranteed income pilot program will dish out the funds for six months to 130 eligible artists, according to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts website.

Biden says he suggested to UK’s Johnson a plan to rival China’s Belt and Road | Reuters

Biden says he suggested to UK’s Johnson a plan to rival China’s Belt and Road NEW CASTLE, Del. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Vehicle mileage tax could be on the table in infrastructure talks, Buttigieg says

Vehicle mileage tax could be on the table in infrastructure talks, Buttigieg says A vehicle mileage tax could be on the table in talks about how to finance the White House’s expected multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg, who spoke with CNBC’s Kayla Tausche on Friday, also contended that President Joe Biden’s forthcoming plans to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and waterways would lead to a net gain for the U.S.

The end of the quarter could create volatility for markets in the week ahead

The end of the quarter could create volatility for markets in the week ahead Stocks could be buffeted by end-of-quarter trading in the week ahead, as pension funds and other big investors buy bonds and sell stocks to rebalance their portfolios. The dramatic move higher in bond yields this quarter sets up fund managers to shift their holdings, to make up for the shortfall in bond holdings.

Masks and Hand Sanitizer Are Tax Write-offs, the IRS Says

Masks and Hand Sanitizer Are Tax Write-offs, the IRS Says Bloomberg 2 days ago Laura Davison (Bloomberg) — Face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes can qualify as medical expenses for tax deductions or can be paid for with money from tax-advantaged health accounts, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

The anticipation of additional stimulus has been pushing investors to take more risk. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

