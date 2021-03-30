Ice Age Farmer Interview – Impending (Planned) Food Infrastructure Collapse, To “Build Back Better” Joining me today is Christian Westbrook, also known as Ice Age Farmer. Today we are discussing a very serious problem that not only appears to be on the horizon for Americans, and much of the world, b…

Ice Age Farmer Interview – Impending (Planned) Food Infrastructure Collapse, To “Build Back Better”

Joining me today is Christian Westbrook, also known as Ice Age Farmer. Today we are discussing a very serious problem that not only appears to be on the horizon for Americans, and much of the world, but one that very well might have been planned, orchestrated, or at the very, least allowed to happen. This is the topic of collapsing food infrastructure, and how that can be used to further subjugate an already desperate and vulnerable population.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”

– Henry Kissinger

