Satan Nike shoes prompt twitter fight between Kristi Noem & Lil Nas X
Follow RT on President Joe Biden has said the US will lead the world by the “power of our example.” California is now making children worship Aztec gods of human sacrifice and there’s a viral campaign for $1,000 custom ‘Satan’ sneakers.
Pouring gasoline on the debate over the ‘Satan’ sneakers, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem blasted the product, and went on to cite the Bible in a war of words with the rapper behind the devil-themed shoe. “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’
Just one more sign of the decay of the End of Times. I wish I had been born sooner and would not have to live through this horror.
I’m over seventy, I’m very glad to be in the autumn of my life. I feel for those left behind though.