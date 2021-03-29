China Moves the Pieces: Wang Yi Signs Massive Deal with Iran, Visits Saudi Arabia and Turkey
News Topic 91:
China-Iran cooperation based on domestic devt requirement
China-Iran cooperation based on domestic devt requirement
China has signed a 25-year agreement with Iran to enhance comprehensive cooperation, which however was interpreted by some Western media from a geopolitical competition perspective, claiming that China would invest $400 billion in Iran and the two countries sought to make the agreement a
Putin in China: The Russian-Chinese Alliance
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
China Moves the Pieces. Chess pieces? During Obama’s second term and with respect to Ukraine, Russia and Crimea, it was often said that while Russia played chess the US administration played tiddlywinks. So now China is playing chess. What will Biden’s play be? Eight-Minute Empire? I wondered while listening to Alexander whether Pakistan would be next on the list for a visit by Wang Yi, but since reading the July 2020 article at the link below (which also mentions China’s $400 billion investment in Iran), it seems that Pakistan already has good relations with both China and Iran. Relations between… Read more »