China & Iran sign MASSIVE 25-Year $400BN infrastructure for oil deal
The Duran: Episode 925
Iran & China Sign Massive 25-Year Deal: $400BN Chinese Infrastructure Investment For Oil
Iran & China Sign Massive 25-Year Deal: $400BN Chinese Infrastructure Investment For Oil
Increasingly it appears that so-called “rogue states” and those under Washington’s wrath and sanctions are coming together to combat US dominance across the globe. It was a process already set in motion after years of aggressive US attempts to enforce a ban on Iranian and Venezuelan oil, as a prime example.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.