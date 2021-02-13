Biden White House confusion with Iran and China policy
The Duran: Episode 885
Russia, Iran & China To Hold Joint Naval Drills As CENTCOM Chief Blasts Iran As “Driver Of Instability”
On Monday Russia announced plans to hold joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Indian Ocean, according to , which cites comments made by Moscow’s ambassador to Tehran. Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan said, “The next multilateral naval exercises will take place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in mid-February 2021.”
They speak softly and carry a small stick.