Billions in Unpaid Rent To Create Massive DOMINO EFFECT Unravelling Into Financial Crisis

Delaying the inevitable is an issue, there’s no doubt. What really could be done instead, is what they will ask? How can this be resolved? How much debt can be added on top of a debt problem to fix it? Can the Fed save us again? Rent and mortgages being delayed to save those who can’t afford it. Landlords might be taken out if they’re not getting any breathing room on their end. The lenders aren’t getting their revenue. The domino effect in full force. Something has to break. The question is, what will it be?

New York City Renters Owe More Than $1 Billion in Unpaid Rent, Survey Finds – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | New York City Renters Owe More Than $1 Billion in Unpaid Rent, Survey Finds New York City apartment tenants are more than $1 billion in debt from missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey measuring the depth of the rent crisis brought on by Covid-19.

Biden’s stimulus plan includes $1,400 checks, enhanced unemployment

$1,400 checks, enhanced unemployment: Here’s what’s included in Biden’s stimulus plan When President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, he plans to ramp up federal spending on several fronts, including financial aid for struggling families, as well as vaccine production and distribution, according to the emergency coronavirus relief plan, called the American Rescue Plan, he released Thursday.

Jobless claims surge to highest weekly total since August

Jobless claims surge to highest weekly total since August First-time claims for unemployment insurance jumped to 965,000 last week amid signs of a slowdown in hiring due to pandemic restrictions, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The total was worse than Wall Street estimates of 800,000 and above the previous week’s total of 784,000.

Reinhart Frets World Faces Financial Crisis if Pandemic Lingers – Bloomberg

Federal Spending Sets Record Through December | CNSNews

Federal Spending Sets Record Through December (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The federal government spent a record $1,376,269,000,000 in the first three months of the fiscal year (October through December), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today.

World Bank Chief Economist warning of persisting issues inevitably bringing a full blown Financial Crisis… Many individuals are buying stocks, more real estate, and all other assets. At the same time we are seeing countless who are behind on rent payments. Money, debt, cash, all being an issue today. Not enough money while debt is adding up. Student debt is at record levels. Credit card debt increases. Many can’t pay their rent right now.

