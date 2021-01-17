Banker Benjamin de Rothschild, owner of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, dies aged 57 – family to media

Banker and chairman of the Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. company, Benjamin de Rothschild, has passed away at the age of 57, his family revealed to French media.

“Ariane de Rothschild and her daughters are deeply saddened to announce the death of husband and father, Benjamin de Rothschild, following a heart attack in the family home in Pregny (Switzerland) in the afternoon of January 15, 2021” the family said in a press release on Saturday.

DISPARITION – 22ème fortune de France, le Baron Benjamin de Rothschild a succombé hier à une crise cardiaque à l’âge de 57 ans (famille à l’AFP). pic.twitter.com/4xzP3xwyXS — Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) January 16, 2021

The Chateau de Pregny, sometimes called the Rothschild Castle, where the banker spent his last hours, is located near Lake Geneva. The estate has belonged to the family since the middle of the 19 century.

Born on July 30 1963, Benjamin de Rothschild was the son of Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. He headed the group created by his father since 1997. Benjamin de Rothschild was chairman of the board of directors at Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA, the umbrella entity of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, specializing in private banking and asset management.

The financial group also confirmed his death on Saturday, offering condolences to his wife and children. In a statement on its website it said that the entrepreneur developed the entity “in an exceptional way during all these years.” It also noted that the late businessman was also “an active philanthropist,” as he developed “innovation within the Adolphe de Rothschild Foundation Hospital.”

