UPDATE: Antifa Activist Daniel Alan Baker Arrested for Plotting to Murder Trump Supporters — Tells Supporters on YouTube He Received Soros Money

Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker was arrested for plotting to murder Trump supporters and police on Inauguration Day.

He trained in Syria in 2017 with the YPG, was featured on VICE, and in 2020 participated in the CHAZ insurrection in Seattle, per DOJ documents.

Jack Posobiec broke the story Friday.

Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker posted links to CNN on his “Call to Arms” to kill Trump supporters and police officers on Inauguration Day He has been arrested by the FBI pic.twitter.com/1sEMIABGhB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2021

Baker posted links to CNN on his “Call to Arms” to kill Trump supporters and police officers on Inauguration Day.

Daniel Alan Baker wanted to stockpile AK-47s and build bombs in CHAZ district in Seattle to start “the revolution.”

Tallahassee WCTV had more on the arrest:

Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker was arrested Friday. Federal law enforcement alleges he encouraged violence against protesters expected to hold demonstrations at the Capitol starting Sunday. US Attorney for Florida’s Northern District Lawrence Keefe told us earlier this week, law enforcement had been working to identify threats before they manifested. “Trying to detect, disrupt and dismantle any coordinated efforts to attack any capital,” said Keefe. Baker, a former US Army infantryman, took part in a number of last summer’s protests against police brutality according to the affidavit.

The criminal complaint included Daniel Baker saying he received Soros money and he will be offering cash rewards for information on Trump supporters in his video.

Baker also offers cash rewards to any of his followers who send him information on Trump supporters at the US Capitol protest and riots.

Here is the entire criminal complaint filed against Daniel Alan Baker.

