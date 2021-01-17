Price Rising as Inflationary Spiral Unavoidable! Food Prices Climb as Shortages Hidden!

source / The Money GPS

Right now prices are rising at a quickening pace. Housing, food, energy. All at a time in which many are unable to support themselves and their families. The actions of the central banks and governments have dire consequences and it’s actually not understood by the public. More intervention is always the answer they say. The more they get the worse it becomes.

Tesla Would Take Nearly 1,600 Years To Make The Amount Of Money The Stock Market Values It At

Tesla Would Take Nearly 1,600 Years To Make The Amount Of Money The Stock Market Values It At Tesla is an oddity in the business landscape. The company’s stock is so stratospheric that Elon Musk has surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person. Now, we have another mind-blowing metric. At Tesla’s current price-to-earnings ratio, it would take the company almost 1,600 years to make what the stock market says it’s worth.

The Fed – Beige Book – January 13, 2021

The Fed – Beige Book – January 13, 2021 Overall Economic Activity Most Federal Reserve Districts reported that economic activity increased modestly since the previous Beige Book period, although conditions remained varied: two Districts reported little or no change in activity, while two others noted a decline. Reports on consumer spending were mixed.

2021-01-13 (3).jpg (1007×550)

WTI Crude Oil Price Charts | Oilprice.com

Oil Price Charts | Oilprice.com Oilprice.com, in cooperation with its partners, offers over 150 crude oil blends and indexes from all around the world, providing users with oil price charts, comparison tools and smart analytical features.

Picture9-2.png (624×459)

Picture1-5.png (624×503)

Fed’s Brainard Says Unemployment as High as 20% for Low Earners

Fed’s Brainard Says Unemployment as High as 20% for Low Earners In yet another sign of the economic scarring being created by the pandemic, an influential Fed governor acknowledged that the unemployment rate for the lowest earners may be three times the national average of 6.7%.﻿﻿ Unemployment for workers in the bottom wage quartile in the U.S.

(7) Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“655 people have $4 trillion in wealth.

200 million can’t cover a $1000 expense. This is America.” / Twitter

No Title 655 people have $4 trillion in wealth.200 million can’t cover a $1000 expense.This is America. https://t.co/PRDMSOMHul

California exodus intensifies as retirees, teachers, musicians seek cheaper, less-crowded pastures

California exodus intensifies as retirees, teachers, musicians seek cheaper, less-crowded pastures The California dream has been fading for a long time, and people have been voting with their feet. In the last few years, the exodus has accelerated, with tens of thousands more people leaving than moving in. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted even more people to give up on the state, experts say.

Restaurant and hotel workers reel as layoffs soar again – Laredo Morning Times

Restaurant and hotel workers reel as layoffs soar again Jasmine Slater was making $600 a week waitressing at a family steakhouse in Orlando – enough to pay her bills and support herself and two children – before the pandemic left her without a job. Since being laid off in March, the 34-year-old has depleted her savings trying to survive on $130 a week in unemployment benefits.

Canadian Households Focus on Repairing Finances, Not Spending – Bloomberg

Walmart customers don’t expect a speedy economic recovery, top exec says

Walmart customers don’t expect a speedy economic recovery, top executive says Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said Tuesday that many of its shoppers don’t expect the economy to quickly bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. Almost half of customers surveyed in November told Walmart that they were worried about the current health of the economy, she said when speaking at the virtual National Retail Federation conference.

Billionaires’ Row Condo Records 51% Resale Loss in Luxury Glut – Bloomberg

December Class 8 orders rank fourth highest in history – FreightWaves

Food prices are rising significantly as we see the inflation at this time. More money, cash, debt, entering the system. There is an influx of capital going into the stock market from institutions, money managers, corporations, individual retail investors, all directions. Very low interest rates, mortgage rates increasing prices of everything.

