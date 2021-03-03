Bill Ackman Warns Inflation is Coming, Makes $2 Billion Bet Against Markets!

source / The Money GPS

We have seen a major surge in stocks that had come off of the fastest drop in history on a global scale. Looking at which assets have performed the best and why is sometimes a very confusing subject simply because many aren’t justified. But this is the new reality of a backwards, upside down, easy Fed money world we live in. Investors for some reason believe that the Fed can stop any problem but as we see with Australia, despite record level intervention, in order to keep their silly games going, they now have to take it up a notch.

‘Hell is coming’: Bill Ackman nets $2 billion in bet against market after dire warning

Bill Ackman warned ‘hell is coming’ because of virus: He then pocketed $2B in bets against markets Pershing Square manager Bill Ackman turned a net profit of more than $2 billion on Monday after he sold his bets against the market less than one week after warning CNBC that “hell is coming” and imploring the White House to shut down the country for a month He then used those proceeds to wager that existing Pershing bets, including hotel operator Hilton Worldwide, would rebound.

Bill Ackman says his CNBC interview was bullish, denies harming market

Bill Ackman says accusations he tried to drive down market in interview are ‘absurd’ Pershing Square Capital manager Bill Ackman defended his emotional CNBC appearance last week after his fund announced a few days later that it made more than $2 billion on bets against the markets. The investor warned in the interview that “hell is coming” and that hotel stocks could go to zero.

Hedge fund king Bill Ackman bets on interest rate rises crashing markets

Hedge fund king Bill Ackman bets on interest rate rises crashing markets Fears over higher inflation have hit shares in technology and high-growth companies this week. The prospect of higher inflation and interest rates hurts these shares as it eats into the real value of the future profits on which they are valued. America’s tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 2.5pc on Monday while shares in electric car maker Tesla tumbled 8.6pc.

Bill Ackman Slims Down Top Holdings in 4th Quarter

Bill Ackman Slims Down Top Holdings in 4th Quarter Bill Ackman ( Trades, Portfolio), leader of Pershing Square Capital, has revealed his portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2020. The top five trades of the quarter were reductions made in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Interest rate jump tests RBA

Interest rate jump tests RBA The RBA failed to tamp down higher borrowing costs through an aggressive $3 billion purchase of three-year government bonds in the secondary market on Thursday – triple the amount it bought on Monday and the most since the bond market turbulence during the COVID-19 panic last March.

Fed Funds Term Structure

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

Central Bank Assets for Euro Area (11-19 Countries) (ECBASSETSW) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Central Bank Assets for Euro Area (11-19 Countries) Source: European Central Bank Release: Weekly Financial Statements of the Eurosystem Units: Frequency: Notes: A longer history for this series is available on the monthly series ECBASSETS. Copyright, 2016, European Central Bank (ECB). Reprinted with permission. Suggested Citation:

Bank of Japan: Total Assets for Japan (JPNASSETS) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Bank of Japan: Total Assets for Japan Source: Bank of Japan Release: Bank of Japan Accounts Units: Frequency: Copyright, 2016, Bank of Japan. Bank of Japan, Bank of Japan: Total Assets for Japan [JPNASSETS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JPNASSETS, March 1, 2021.

$VIX Volatility Index

Figure 1: Total Return Performance of Major Global Financial Assets from 21st February 2020 to 23rd February 2021 (in Local Currency)

Tick tock: Is global tech living on borrowed time?

LME Copper

Figure 1: Inflation Series for all countries that we have continuous data back to 1900 on a log scale. Ordered highest (Brazil) to lowest (Switzerland) over this period

Speculative crypto art market takes off – Axios

Speculative crypto art market takes off Move over, GameStop. The newest speculative game in town is NFTs – digital files that can be owned and traded on a plethora of new online platforms. Why it matters: Most NFTs include some kind of still or moving image, which makes them similar to many physical art objects.

Sneakerheads Are Flipping Yeezys, Jordans, and Other Shoes

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

