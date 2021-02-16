1999 or 1929? This Time is Different Because the Fed. Or Will This Be the Spark?

source / The Money GPS

The economy is wonderful, fantastic, and has never been better. That is, if you’re part of a small, select group of people. Remember George Carlin, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it”. The stock market on the other hand is performing extremely well. We have seen so much investment on all levels and yet today, there has never been such poverty, and economic distress. This doesn’t end well.

Is The Stock Market About To Crash?

Is The Stock Market About To Crash? ‘Very, very concerning’ echoes of the 90s dot-com bubble are being heard loud and clear by nervous market experts. A 12-year-old bull market; SPAC mania; IPOs that more than double on the first trading day; an army of amateur traders and GameStop mania.

These People Rushed to Buy Homes During Covid. Now They Regret It. – WSJ

These People Rushed to Buy Homes During Covid. Now They Regret It. Stella Guan spent months searching for a home to buy, getting outbid again and again in the white-hot real-estate market of the Los Angeles suburbs. Finally, her offer on a “beautiful” Santa Clarita house was accepted in August, she said. The graphic designer, 30, paid roughly $600,000 for the house.

Bidding wars for homes are off the charts as listings fall to record low

Bidding wars are off the charts, as home listings fall to a record low Presidents Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the spring housing market, but if you’re looking to get in this year, hold onto your wallet. Bidding wars are off the charts, even as home prices are rising rapidly. The primary reason longtime home searchers haven’t bought a house yet is because they keep getting outbid.

Close, Reopen, Repeat. Restaurants Don’t Know What Covid-19 Will Dish Out Next. – WSJ

Close, Reopen, Repeat. Restaurants Don’t Know What Covid-19 Will Dish Out Next. In the days before the reopening of St. Felix Hollywood, employees scrambled to yank plywood boards from windows, pry congealed syrup from clogged soda machines, scour dusty cooking equipment and scrub the kitchen floor. “The last 24 hours have been insane,” co-owner John Arakaki said as he sifted through dozens of new safety rules and negotiated with his linen company, produce supplier and other vendors.

Air Canada posts $4.6-billion annual loss capping commercial aviation’s ‘bleakest year’ – The Globe and Mail

Air Canada posts $4.6-billion annual loss capping commercial aviation’s ‘bleakest year’ Air Canada posted a loss of $4.6-billion in 2020 because of the huge impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is optimistic that talks with the federal government will yield a bailout that will place the country’s flag carrier on better footing.

Canada closed to competition | TravelPulse Canada

WestJet Says Air Canada/Transat Deal Will Hurt Canadian Consumers WestJet has expressed concerns over the newly approved purchase of Transat by Air Canada, saying it’s concerned about competition for consumers and a lack of significant remedies. The statement reads: The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant remedies.

How Much Families With Young Children Could Receive Under Biden’s Stimulus Plan | Barron’s

Some Families With Young Children Could Get $12,800 in Relief Under Biden’s Stimulus Plan Lower-income families with small children could get up to $12,800 in relief payments under the latest version of the $1.9 trillion economic rescue package that the Democrat-led House Committees are aiming to finalize Friday.

proposed income support by family.jpg (735×498)

No Title No Description

Statement from Treasury Department Spokesperson on Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s Participation in the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting | U.S. Department of the Treasury

U.S. Department of the Treasury Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors. Secretary Yellen emphasized the commitment of the Biden Administration to multilateralism to solve global issues, stating that the United States “places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances.”

(5) SentimenTrader on Twitter:

No Title wut https://t.co/dLGGgQPGVC pic.twitter.com/8rNQKOWEeW

equity inflows largest ever.jpg (654×495)

No Title No Description

another week of record outflows.jpg (651×499)

No Title No Description

bank loans.jpg (656×469)

No Title No Description

Et-KnSjXMAMf4_a (835×621)

No Title No Description

VIX future flows.jpg (1014×312)

No Title No Description

The Californians Are Coming. So Is Their Housing Crisis. – DNyuz

The Californians Are Coming. So Is Their Housing Crisis. Statistically speaking, Idaho is one of America’s greatest economic success stories. The state has low unemployment and high income growth. It has expanded education spending while managing to shore up budget reserves. Brad Little, the state’s Republican governor, has attributed this run of prosperity to the mix of low taxes and minimal regulation that conservatives call “the business climate.”

Uk GDP MoM Q4 2020 1.jpg (1043×573)

No Title No Description

GDP first quarterly estimate, UK – Office for National Statistics

GDP first quarterly estimate, UK – Office for National Statistics UK gross domestic product (GDP) in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2020 is estimated to have grown by 1.0%, following revised 16.1% growth in Quarter 3. Despite two consecutive quarters of growth, the level of GDP in the UK is 7.8% below its Quarter 4 2019 level.

commodity supercycle_0.jpg (615×472)

No Title No Description

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

No Title I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report