1999 or 1929? This Time is Different Because the Fed. Or Will This Be the Spark?

The economy is wonderful, fantastic, and has never been better. That is, if you’re part of a small, select group of people. Remember George Carlin, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it”. The stock market on the other hand is performing extremely well. We have seen so much investment on all levels and yet today, there has never been such poverty, and economic distress. This doesn’t end well.
‘Very, very concerning’ echoes of the 90s dot-com bubble are being heard loud and clear by nervous market experts. A 12-year-old bull market; SPAC mania; IPOs that more than double on the first trading day; an army of amateur traders and GameStop mania.
Stella Guan spent months searching for a home to buy, getting outbid again and again in the white-hot real-estate market of the Los Angeles suburbs. Finally, her offer on a “beautiful” Santa Clarita house was accepted in August, she said. The graphic designer, 30, paid roughly $600,000 for the house.
Presidents Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the spring housing market, but if you’re looking to get in this year, hold onto your wallet. Bidding wars are off the charts, even as home prices are rising rapidly. The primary reason longtime home searchers haven’t bought a house yet is because they keep getting outbid.
In the days before the reopening of St. Felix Hollywood, employees scrambled to yank plywood boards from windows, pry congealed syrup from clogged soda machines, scour dusty cooking equipment and scrub the kitchen floor. “The last 24 hours have been insane,” co-owner John Arakaki said as he sifted through dozens of new safety rules and negotiated with his linen company, produce supplier and other vendors.
Air Canada posted a loss of $4.6-billion in 2020 because of the huge impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is optimistic that talks with the federal government will yield a bailout that will place the country’s flag carrier on better footing.
WestJet has expressed concerns over the newly approved purchase of Transat by Air Canada, saying it’s concerned about competition for consumers and a lack of significant remedies. The statement reads: The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant remedies.
Lower-income families with small children could get up to $12,800 in relief payments under the latest version of the $1.9 trillion economic rescue package that the Democrat-led House Committees are aiming to finalize Friday.
Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors. Secretary Yellen emphasized the commitment of the Biden Administration to multilateralism to solve global issues, stating that the United States “places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances.”
Statistically speaking, Idaho is one of America’s greatest economic success stories. The state has low unemployment and high income growth. It has expanded education spending while managing to shore up budget reserves. Brad Little, the state’s Republican governor, has attributed this run of prosperity to the mix of low taxes and minimal regulation that conservatives call “the business climate.”
UK gross domestic product (GDP) in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2020 is estimated to have grown by 1.0%, following revised 16.1% growth in Quarter 3. Despite two consecutive quarters of growth, the level of GDP in the UK is 7.8% below its Quarter 4 2019 level.
The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.
